2003-04 season The numbers: 24-9; 12-4 The leaders: Wayne Simien (17.8 points, 9.3 rebounds), Keith Langford (15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists), J.R. Giddens (11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds), Aaron Miles (9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists) What happened: Coming off back-to-back trips to the Final Four, including an appearance in the National Championship game, Kansas was just one win away from returning to a third-straight Final Four. However, in facing Georgia Tech in the Elite Eight, some questionable calls were made late in the game, and the Jayhawks fell to the Yellow Jackets, 79-71 in overtime.

2004-05 season The numbers: 23-7; 12-4 The leaders: Wayne Simien (20.3 points, 11 rebounds), Keith Langford (14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists), J.R. Giddens (10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds), Aaron Miles (9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists) What happened: It was a loss in the NCAA tournament that Kansas fans might never forget. Expected to make a deep run in March, Bill Self and the Jayhawks were stunned by Bucknell, 64-63. Wayne Simien scored a game-high 24 points and Mike Lee added 18 points, but no other Jayhawk scored in double-figures. Kansas entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed.

2005-06 season The numbers: 26-7; 13-3 The leaders: Brandon Rush (13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds), Mario Chalmers (11.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists), Russell Robinson (9.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists), Julian Wright (8.5 points, 4.6 rebounds) What happened: A year removed from losing to Bucknell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Kansas was shocked, once again, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. This time around, it was Bradley that would get the best of Kansas, 77-73. The Jayhawks entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed and winners of 15-of-16 games. Russell Robinson scored 18 points to lead Kansas, while Mario Chalmers added 15 points and Jeff Hawkins tallied 11 points in the loss.

2006-07 The numbers: 31-7; 14-2 The leaders: Brandon Rush (13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds), Mario Chalmers (12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists), Julian Wright (12.0 points, 7.8 points, 2.2 assists), Darrell Arthur (9.8 points, 4.7 rebounds), Sherron Collins (9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists) What happened: You can hardly blame Kansas, the No. 1 seed, for falling to UCLA, the No. 2 seed, in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks had been shipped out west, despite being a top-seed, to face the Bruins in their backyard. In losing 68-55, Brandon Rush scored 18 points, while Russell Robinson added 11 points. No other Kansas player scored in double-figures.

2007-08 The numbers: 37-3; 13-3 The leaders: Brandon Rush (13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds), Darrell Arthur (12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds), Mario Chalmers (12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists), Darnell Jackson (11.2 points, 6.7 rebounds), Sherron Collins (9.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists) What happened: With all four No. 1 seeds advancing to the Final Four, Kansas defeated Memphis, 75-68 in overtime, to capture its first National Championship since 1988. Mario Chalmers tied the game with time running off the clock, and the Jayhawks took control in overtime. Darrell Arthur scored 20 points, while Chalmers tallied 18 points, Brandon Rush chipped in 12 points and Sherron Collins added 11 points.

2009-10 The numbers: 33-3; 15-1 The leaders: Sherron Collins (15.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists), Xavier Henry (13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds), Marcus Morris (12.8 points, 6.1 rebounds), Cole Aldrich (11.3 points, 9.8 rebounds), Tyshawn Taylor (7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists) What happened: Kansas, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, was poised to win its second National Championship under Bill Self. After blitzing Lehigh in the first round, the Jayhawks would see their dream season come to an end against Northern Iowa. UNI came out strong against KU and didn't back down at all from Self's squad. It was a stunning defeat and one that still haunts many fans today. In what turned out to be the final game of the season, Marcus Morris scored 18 points, Cole Aldrich 13 points, Sherron Collins 10 points, and Markieff Morris tallied 10 points.

2010-11 The numbers: 35-3; 14-2 The leaders: Marcus Morris (17.2 points, 7.6 rebounds), Markieff Morris (13.6 points, 8.3 rebounds), Tyrel Reed (9.7 points, 3.1 rebounds), Tyshawn Taylor (9.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists) What happened: After cruising past Boston University, Illinois, and Richmond, Kansas, a No. 1 seed for the second-straight year, was just one win away from advancing to the Final Four. A year removed from being stunned by Northern Iowa, Bill Self and the Jayhawks met a similar fate against VCU. The No. 11 seeded Rams shocked the top-seeded Jayhawks, 71-61. Marcus Morris led the way with 20 points and 16 rebounds. Just two other players, Tyshawn Taylor (14) and Markieff Morris (13), scored in double-figures. It was as shocking a defeat as any in recent memory.

2011-12 The numbers: 32-7; 16-2 The leaders: Thomas Robinson (17.7 points, 11.9 rebounds), Tyshawn Taylor (16.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists), Elijah Johnson (10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists), Jeff Withey (9.0 points, 6.3 rebounds), Travis Releford (8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists) What happened: In a run that won't soon be forgotten, Kansas advanced all the way to the National Championship game in New Orleans, La. While the Jayhawks came up short against Anthony Davis and Kentucky, 67-59, KU's run through March and April was filled with a number of unforgettable moments. For Kansas, its run to the National Championship game included wins over Detroit, Purdue, N.C. State, North Carolina, and Ohio State. It was, without question, a run that won't soon be forgotten.

2011-12 The numbers: 31-6; 14-4 The leaders: Ben McLemore (15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds), Jeff Withey (13.7 points, 8.5 rebounds), Travis Releford (11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists), Elijah Johnson (9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists) What happened: After defeating Western Kentucky and North Carolina, Kansas, a No. 1 seed once again, absolutely melted down against Michigan, a No. 4 seed. Up by double-digits late in the game, the Jayhawks failed to close the door on the Wolverines and, in failing to do so, lost a heartbreaker 87-85 in overtime. The loss to Michigan has to be one of the most painful in the Bill Self era. Kansas appeared to be in complete control of the game, but simply lost focus down the stretch. Ben McLemore led the way with 20 points, while Elijah Johnson added 13 points and Jeff Withey and Kevin Young scored 12 points each.

2015-16 The numbers: 33-5; 15-3 The leaders: Perry Ellis (16.9 points, 5.8 rebounds), Wayne Selden (13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds), Frank Mason (12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists), Devonte Graham (11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists) What happened: Kansas, one of four No. 1 seeds when the tournament field was announced, was just one win away from reaching the Final Four during the 2015-16 season. With wins over Austin Peay, Connecticut, and Maryland under its belt, the Jayhawks earned the right to face Villanova, a No. 2 seed, with a trip to the Final Four on the line. After a battle that wasn't decided until the very end, some questionable calls, including a fifth foul on Devonte Graham, turned the tide in favor of the Wildcats. In losing, 64-59, Graham scored a game-high 17 points for Kansas. Frank Mason and Wayne Selden tallied 16 points apiece in the loss.

2016-17 The numbers: 31-5; 16-2 The leaders: Frank Mason (20.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists), Josh Jackson (16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists), Devonte Graham (13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists), Svi Mykhailiuk (9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds) What happened: The path to Phoenix, Ariz., site of the Final Four, couldn't have been laid out any better for Kansas, a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. With wins over UC Davis and Michigan State in Tulsa, Okla., the Jayhawks would return to the Sprint Center needing just two wins to advance to the Final Four. After defeating Purdue, 98-66, there was little doubt that Kansas would take care of business against Oregon. However, the Ducks had other plans and emerged victorious, 74-60. Frank Mason led the way with 21 points, while Svi Mykhailiuk and Josh Jackson scored 10 points each.

2017-18 The numbers: 31-8; 13-5 The leaders: Devonte Graham (17.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists), Svi Mykhailiuk (14.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists), Malik Newman (14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists), Udoka Azubuike (13 points, 7.0 rebounds), Lagerald Vick (12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds. What happened: What a run it was for Bill Self and the Jayhawks during the 2017-18 NCAA Tournament. Kansas ran past Penn, slipped past Seton Hall and Clemson, and needed overtime to get past Duke, 85-81. Malik Newman caught fire against the Blue Devils and had himself a tournament run that Kansas fans still talk about today. While the victory against Duke was sweet, KU's Final Four matchup against Villanova in San Antonio was anything but sweet or memorable. The Wildcats jumped all over Self and the Jayhawks, 95-79, and cut down the nets two nights later.