A look back at what has been said about Zach Clemence
JayhawkSlant.com is here to provide you with a look back at some updates written about Zach Clemence.
-- The game between Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian and Phoenix (Ariz.) Hillcrest Prep should have been a great one with loads of talent on each team. Sunrise ended any hopes of that early on with a thoroughly dominant 91-48 win where they made a sizzling 15-24 from three.
Leading the way was junior post Zach Clemence who can really shoot the ball from deep (6-7 3PT) but is also very mobile, runs the floor and is adding the strength necessary to be a force on the glass.
He's seen program slike Baylor, Kansas, Texas and others and said that he's not likely to get serious about his recruitment until at least after his junior season. -- Eric Bossi
-- One of the top power forward prospects in the 2021 class, Zach Clemence has regained a clean bill of health. An athletic but skilled junior that can hit various portions of the stat sheet, Clemence recapped his recent move to Sunrise Christian Academy and the handful of programs pursuing him. -- Corey Evans
-- Zach Clemence was one of the best shot makers in attendance at the NCAA Regional Camp in Houston. He can score inside and out, while showing the capacity to defend various positions in the frontcourt. The four-star forward fits today’s game to a tee and with continued progressions, could morph into a priority for those recruiting him. -- Corey Evans
-- Only a freshman, 6-foot-8 power forward Zach Clemence of the Houston Hoops 15U team and San Antonio (Texas) Antonian was one of the better-looking young post players I was able to watch. He's already pretty fluid, has some touch and plays with a good motors. Guys his size at that age with his current skill set tend to get recruited heavily. -- Eric Bossi