Zach Clemence

-- The game between Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian and Phoenix (Ariz.) Hillcrest Prep should have been a great one with loads of talent on each team. Sunrise ended any hopes of that early on with a thoroughly dominant 91-48 win where they made a sizzling 15-24 from three.

Leading the way was junior post Zach Clemence who can really shoot the ball from deep (6-7 3PT) but is also very mobile, runs the floor and is adding the strength necessary to be a force on the glass.

He's seen program slike Baylor, Kansas, Texas and others and said that he's not likely to get serious about his recruitment until at least after his junior season. -- Eric Bossi



