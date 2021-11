No. 4/3 Kansas (4-0; 0-0) will face Dayton (2-3; 0-0) in the semifinals of the ESPN Events Invitational at 12:30 p.m. CT on Friday. On Thanksgiving Day, the Jayhawks defeated North Texas, 71-59, while the Flyers of Dayton defeated Miami (FL), 76-60 in the first game of the event.

For a closer look at the Dayton Flyers, click here.