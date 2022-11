For a closer look at the Tennessee Volunteers, click here .

No. 3 Kansas and No. 22 Tennessee will meet in the championship of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday night.

Our Black Friday Special is now live. You can take advantage of the promo, which will be available through Nov. 28.

Join Jayhawk Slant for just $22.00 for the year. This deal will only last through Nov. 28.

Be part of our community and chat with thousands of KU fans. Get the latest in recruiting news, visits, behind the scenes scoop on KU Athletics, analysis, and team coverage.

To join Jayhawk Slant and take advantage of our special deal follow the link:

SUBSCRIBE NOW: Black Friday special only $22.00 for a year