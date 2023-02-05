On Saturday afternoon, No. 8 Kansas lost at No. 13 Iowa State, while No. 10/9 Texas defeated No. 7 Kansas State in Manhattan. On Monday night, the Jayhawks and Longhorns will meet in Lawrence in what will be a big-time Big 12 Showdown.

TEXAS LONGHORNS (19-4; 8-2)

Current Ranking: No. 10/9

Current Streak: W2

Home Record: 13-1

Away Record: 4-2

Neutral Record: 2-1

ROSTER:

No. 0 Timmy Allen: 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward (Sr.)

No. 1 Dylan Disu: 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward (Sr.)

No. 2 Arterio Morris: 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard (Fr.)

No. 3 Rowan Brumbaugh: 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard (Fr.)

No. 4 Tyrese Hunter: 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard (So.)

No. 5 Marcus Carr: 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard (So.)

No. 10 Sir’Jabari Rice: 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard (GS)

No. 12 Cole Bott: 6-foot-6, 195-pound forward (RS-Fr.)

No. 13 Gavin Perryman: 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard (RS-Fr.)

No. 14 Alex Anamekwe: 6-foot-5, 200-pound forward (Fr.)

No. 20 Preston Clark: 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward (Fr.)

No. 23 Dillon Mitchell: 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward (Fr.)

No. 30 Brock Cunningham: 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward (GS)

No. 32 Christian Bishop: 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward (Sr.)

WINS:

UTEP: 72-57

Houston Christian: 82-31

No. 2/2 Gonzaga (Ranking at the time): 93-74

Northern Arizona (Leon Black Classic): 73-48

UTRGV (Leon Black Classic): 91-54

No. 7/7 Creighton (Ranking at the time; Big 12-Big East Battle): 72-67

Arkansas Pine – Bluff (Jimmy Blacklock Classic): 88-43

Rice: 87-81 in overtime

Stanford (Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge): 72-62

Louisiana: 100-72

Texas A&M – Commerce: 97-72

@ Oklahoma: 70-69

@ Oklahoma State: 56-46

No. 17/17 TCU (Ranking at the time): 79-75

Texas Tech: 72-70

@ West Virginia: 69-61

Oklahoma State: 89-75

No. 11/11 Baylor (Ranking at the time): 76-71

@ No. 7/6 Kansas State: 69-66

LOSSES:

No. 17/17 Illinois (Ranking at the time): 85-78 in overtime

Kansas State: 116-103

@ No. 12/12 (Ranking at the time): 78-67

No. 4/4 Tennessee (Ranking at the time; Big 12/SEC Challenge): 82-71

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

@ No. 8/8 Kansas

West Virginia

@ Texas Tech

Oklahoma

Iowa State

@ Baylor

@ TCU

Kansas

LEADING SCORERS:

Marcus Carr: 16.4

Sir'Jabari Rice: 11.1

Timmy Allen: 10.8

Tyrese Hunter: 10.3

LEADING REBOUNDERS:

Timmy Allen: 5.1

Dillon Mitchell: 4.7

Christian Bishop 3.7

Sir'Jabari Rice: 3.7

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE LEADERS:

Dillon Mitchell: 61-of-98 (62.2%)

Dylan Disu: 64-of-106 (60.4%)

Christian Bishop: 66-of-120 (55.0%)

Timmy Allen: 94-of-191 (49.2%)

Sir'Jabari Rice: 78-of-170 (45.9%)

Marcus Carr: 130-of-288 (45.1%)

Tyrese Hunter: 84-of-216 (38.9%)

3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE LEADERS:

Marcus Carr: 52-of-137 (38.7%)

Sir'Jabari Rice: 29-of-83 (34.9%)

Tyrese Hunter: 32-of-104 (30.8%)

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE LEADERS:

Sir'Jabari Rice: 71-of-84 (84.5%)

Marcus Carr: 65-of-80 (81.3%)

Tyrese Hunter: 36-of-46 (78.3%)

Timmy Allen: 58-of-85 (68.2%)

Christian Bishop: 30-of-45 (66.7%)







