A quick look at the Texas Longhorns
On Saturday afternoon, No. 8 Kansas lost at No. 13 Iowa State, while No. 10/9 Texas defeated No. 7 Kansas State in Manhattan. On Monday night, the Jayhawks and Longhorns will meet in Lawrence in what will be a big-time Big 12 Showdown.
TEXAS LONGHORNS (19-4; 8-2)
Current Ranking: No. 10/9
Current Streak: W2
Home Record: 13-1
Away Record: 4-2
Neutral Record: 2-1
ROSTER:
No. 0 Timmy Allen: 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward (Sr.)
No. 1 Dylan Disu: 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward (Sr.)
No. 2 Arterio Morris: 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard (Fr.)
No. 3 Rowan Brumbaugh: 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard (Fr.)
No. 4 Tyrese Hunter: 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard (So.)
No. 5 Marcus Carr: 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard (So.)
No. 10 Sir’Jabari Rice: 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard (GS)
No. 12 Cole Bott: 6-foot-6, 195-pound forward (RS-Fr.)
No. 13 Gavin Perryman: 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard (RS-Fr.)
No. 14 Alex Anamekwe: 6-foot-5, 200-pound forward (Fr.)
No. 20 Preston Clark: 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward (Fr.)
No. 23 Dillon Mitchell: 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward (Fr.)
No. 30 Brock Cunningham: 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward (GS)
No. 32 Christian Bishop: 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward (Sr.)
WINS:
UTEP: 72-57
Houston Christian: 82-31
No. 2/2 Gonzaga (Ranking at the time): 93-74
Northern Arizona (Leon Black Classic): 73-48
UTRGV (Leon Black Classic): 91-54
No. 7/7 Creighton (Ranking at the time; Big 12-Big East Battle): 72-67
Arkansas Pine – Bluff (Jimmy Blacklock Classic): 88-43
Rice: 87-81 in overtime
Stanford (Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge): 72-62
Louisiana: 100-72
Texas A&M – Commerce: 97-72
@ Oklahoma: 70-69
@ Oklahoma State: 56-46
No. 17/17 TCU (Ranking at the time): 79-75
Texas Tech: 72-70
@ West Virginia: 69-61
Oklahoma State: 89-75
No. 11/11 Baylor (Ranking at the time): 76-71
@ No. 7/6 Kansas State: 69-66
LOSSES:
No. 17/17 Illinois (Ranking at the time): 85-78 in overtime
Kansas State: 116-103
@ No. 12/12 (Ranking at the time): 78-67
No. 4/4 Tennessee (Ranking at the time; Big 12/SEC Challenge): 82-71
UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
@ No. 8/8 Kansas
West Virginia
@ Texas Tech
Oklahoma
Iowa State
@ Baylor
@ TCU
Kansas
LEADING SCORERS:
Marcus Carr: 16.4
Sir'Jabari Rice: 11.1
Timmy Allen: 10.8
Tyrese Hunter: 10.3
LEADING REBOUNDERS:
Timmy Allen: 5.1
Dillon Mitchell: 4.7
Christian Bishop 3.7
Sir'Jabari Rice: 3.7
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE LEADERS:
Dillon Mitchell: 61-of-98 (62.2%)
Dylan Disu: 64-of-106 (60.4%)
Christian Bishop: 66-of-120 (55.0%)
Timmy Allen: 94-of-191 (49.2%)
Sir'Jabari Rice: 78-of-170 (45.9%)
Marcus Carr: 130-of-288 (45.1%)
Tyrese Hunter: 84-of-216 (38.9%)
3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE LEADERS:
Marcus Carr: 52-of-137 (38.7%)
Sir'Jabari Rice: 29-of-83 (34.9%)
Tyrese Hunter: 32-of-104 (30.8%)
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE LEADERS:
Sir'Jabari Rice: 71-of-84 (84.5%)
Marcus Carr: 65-of-80 (81.3%)
Tyrese Hunter: 36-of-46 (78.3%)
Timmy Allen: 58-of-85 (68.2%)
Christian Bishop: 30-of-45 (66.7%)