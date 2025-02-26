Aaron Thomas will visit Kansas at the end of March

Aaron Thomas is getting ready for a busy spring that will lead into the summer months. Thomas, a 6-foot-7, 275 pound offensive lineman from Mountain Pointe (Ariz.) is getting a lot of looks from college recruiters.

He will be taking several unofficial visits this spring and is starting to work on his official visit schedule.

One of those visits will be to Kansas at the end of March. Thomas said he will be in Lawrence on March 29 to get his first look at the Jayhawks program.

His communication has been through offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa and analyst Angus McClure.

“I talk to the o-line coach Agpalsa the most and the assistant online coach, Coach Angus sometimes,” Thomas said. “My conversations with Coach Agpalsa have been really good. He. He seems to be really high on me, and we had some good conversations.”