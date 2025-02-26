Aaron Thomas will visit Kansas at the end of March

Aaron Thomas is getting ready for a busy spring that will lead into the summer months. Thomas, a 6-foot-7, 275 pound offensive lineman from Mountain Pointe (Ariz.) is getting a lot of looks from college recruiters.
He will be taking several unofficial visits this spring and is starting to work on his official visit schedule.
One of those visits will be to Kansas at the end of March. Thomas said he will be in Lawrence on March 29 to get his first look at the Jayhawks program.
His communication has been through offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa and analyst Angus McClure.
“I talk to the o-line coach Agpalsa the most and the assistant online coach, Coach Angus sometimes,” Thomas said. “My conversations with Coach Agpalsa have been really good. He. He seems to be really high on me, and we had some good conversations.”
In January several staff members went to Mountain Pointe High School to meet Thomas. Head coach Lance Leipold was among the group with Terry Samuel and Agpalsa.
“It meant a lot for me to have a head coach come out and see me,” Thomas said. “That meant a lot. He met mom too, so it was good to have them all out.”
The KU coaches are making their pitch to Thomas. They have told him about their plans to develop him and the culture they have established since Leipold arrived.
“They tell me that their program would help develop me,” he said. “They said it’s like a family. There is a good family environment.”
Thomas said he is working on dates and could set an official visit to Kansas. He has multiple visits he will take in the spring and already lining up official trips.
“My visit to Kansas is March 29th and I am looking forward to that,” he said. “I’m also going to hit BYU, Arizona, Texas A&M and Ohio State. I scheduled official visits with Minnesota and Arkansas.”
He hopes to have a decision by the end of the summer.
“I’m looking for a coach and a culture that would develop me,” Thomas said. “Just a place that would develop me to become the best player I could be. I’d say I will make a decision by the end of June.”