Abner Dubar was one of the recruits on campus this weekend who holds and offer from the Jayhawks. Dubar, a safety from Anna (Tex), was in Lawrence for an unofficial visit.

Kansas safeties coach Clint Bowen is the one working as the lead recruiter.

“He was the coach that offered me after he came up to my school and watched me work out,” Dubar said. “He's been really nice to me, and he made it clear how much he wants me to be a part of the Jayhawk family.”

During the visit Bowen spent a lot of time with Dubar showing him the program, campus, and the new facilities. Some of the new buildings like the indoor complex impressed Dubar.

“I really liked the visit because it was a one-on-one tour with Coach Bowen the whole time,” he said. “He took me around the whole campus. I saw the study buildings, the other facilities, the locker room and the indoor. I really liked everything. The facilities are good. It was better than I thought it would be.”

With Les Miles taking over the program Dubar believes the Jayhawks could be headed in the right direction.

“Coach Miles had a lot of success at LSU, and he had success last time he was in the Big 12 at Oklahoma State,” Dubar said. “I feel like he could help change the program around.”

Dubar attended the Jayhawk Splash event that took place Saturday evening. He said they were all around the pool and had a chance to be with the Kansas coaching staff.

“We had barbecue catered and we ate a lot,” he said. “It was good food. We all had a good time. It was good weather and we got to swim. It was good all around. I really enjoyed myself.”

Dubar listed his top six schools on Sunday evening and said he will likely schedule official visits in the summer. He would like to have his recruiting decision figured out before his senior year.

“I’m going to get a few official visits set up,” he said. “I'm not 100 percent sure but I would like to be committed before my season."