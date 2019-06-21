For both Dedric Lawson and Lagerald Vick, the NBA Draft wasn’t at all what they once envisioned not long ago. For Lawson and Vick, the night ended without either player being selected among the 60 picks.

“I’m not surprised on Lagerald, but I am definitely somewhat surprised on Dedric,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self late on Thursday night. “I just talked to Dedric and he seemed okay. I haven’t talked to his agent yet on what the game plan was, because there could have been a game plan on if someone wants him to go overseas or something.

“I don’t know if disappointed is the right word, but I certainly feel bad for Dedric, because that’s obviously a goal of his, to hear his name called, and it didn’t happen, but he can still do exactly what he wants to do,” he added. “Now, he’s just got to do it the hard way, which will make him much better in the end.”

During his one and only season at Kansas, Lawson, averaged 19.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. In starting all 36 games, he shot 49 percent from the field, 39 percent from behind the arc, and 81 percent from the free-throw line.

Minutes after Thursday nights conference call with the media started, it was announced that Lawson had agreed on a summer league deal with the Golden State Warriors.

“He told me that was a possibly, but I was under the impression that they weren’t going to make a final decision for a couple of days,” said Self. “Golden State was a team that liked him and I think they had (picks) 41 and 58, if I’m not mistaken. I was hopeful on that deal.

“He has just as good a chance at making the team as whoever they picked at 58,” he added. “Obviously, if he’s going to try to get involved with a group, that’s a pretty good group to get involved with.”