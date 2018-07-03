Last week brought news that some candidates thought to be in the hunt for the next AD removed their names. But just because news was reported via Twitter doesn't mean everyone was involved in the Kansas search,

One source told Jayhawk Slant just because Danny White from Central Florida released a statement saying he was happy at his current job doesn't mean he was a candidate at Kansas. The source doesn't believe White was ever in the final group that chancellor Dr. Doug Girod is considering.

Other media reported that Rick Hart at SMU was the leading candidate and pulled his name out of the running. And that news isn't exactly true either. Hart may have been involved but from all indications Girod wasn't putting of all his efforts into him.

Despite rumors that Girod offered the job to someone last week we strongly believe that to be false. What we do believe is that Girod is entering the final stages and vetting the small list of individuals who made the cut.

The work of the search firm Korn Ferry will be coming to a close quickly and it will be Girod's choice after being presented all of the candidates who meet his criteria. For much more as the search enters the final days click here.