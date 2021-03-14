JayhawkSlant - AD Search: Updated March 14th information

Any decision on the athletic director is likely a couple weeks away at best. Doug Girod has surrounded himself with a strong committee and they have been at work in the last week vetting candidates.

The hot board is updated with the latest information what we are hearing. One fan-favorite on the original list may end up being a tough get and the timing may not be right.

Also hearing there are sitting division one athletic directors who find the job attractive. And more reasons why the hire could be more likely to have KU ties and be known to donors.

The March 14th update is posted inside.