Kevin McCullar looked more comfortable on the floor in Thursday’s 91-65 win over Seton Hall than any of No. 9 Kansas' other eight games this season. KU coach Bill Self said it was the redshirt senior’s best game, so far.

McCullar, who missed Monday’s game vs. Texas Southern (groin), dropped a team-high 17 points against the Pirates, shooting 3 of 4 being the arc and 6 of 10 from the stripe. The transfer guard also played a defensive role, pulling down 7 of his 10 rebounds on the defensive end and stealing four balls along the way.

Self confirmed shortly before Thursday’s game that McCullar had gone through practice leading up to tipoff and that he’d try to play. McCullar logged 35 minutes against Seton Hall — more than any other Jayhawk on the roster.

“It was just listening to my body,” McCullar said. “I've been through more severity stuff than that. That was just a little tweak. I just got in a training room and thanks to Chad he got me back right. Just been working my tail off. I've been doing adversity before in my life so I'm used to it and had a good game tonight.”

On a night when common scoring threats Jalen Wilson (5 of 13 FG) and Gradey Dick (4 of 9 FG) weren’t as efficient, Kansas (8-1, 0-0 Big 12) relied on McCullar throughout the night to make key shots. Two 3s from McCullar helped stretch out KU’s lead, once in the first half to send the Jayhawks up by nine and another in the second half by 22 points.

Self was impressed by McCullar’s performance on both ends of the floor.

“He was sufficient,” Self said. “He got us off to a good start. He's confident and defensively, his answer is good.”

Aiding McCullar’s back into the mix were big men KJ Adams Jr. and Ernest Udeh Jr. The pair each posted double-digit performances. Adams logged 16 minutes on the floor, while Udeh finished with 12.

McCullar feels Adams, in his ninth start of the season, is playing complimentary basketball. Adams finished Thursday with 11 points, chipping in three assists and finishing perfect from the free-throw line (3 for 3).

“(Adams)’s a do-it-all guy pretty much,” McCullar said. “Who doesn’t want to play with a guy like that? He makes everybody better on both ends of the floor. Protecting the paint for us, he can switch out on ball screens at the five-man. He creates for others, he can finish to contact, and catch lobs. He pretty much does everything for us.”