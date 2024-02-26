KJ Adams, the reigning Big 12 Most Improved Player, is having yet another solid year for Kansas as he is averaging 12.4 points per game. Even though it would be hard for a player to win the award two years in a row, Texas head coach Rodney Terry still thinks he’s one of the most improved players in the conference after matching up with him.

“He's a very difficult matchup in terms of game plan because they're utilizing at in a very high level in terms of the pick and roll with Harris,” Terry said. “KJ's a willing passer. He's really good at that as well, so you know he makes them really difficult to deal with from an offensive standpoint. And then defensively, he's able to switch one through four with him. He can switch off on guards so he's a hard matchup. He's one of those matchups that everybody in college basketball would love to have. He's a 4/3 and you know one of those undersized guys that can do a lot of different things. We want one of those guys.”

Kansas head coach Bill Self agreed with Terry’s statement about Adams, knowing that his improvement likely will not have an award attached to it.

“I mean he was the most improved player in our league last year and he could win it again this year I mean that's that's how good I think he's done, but he won’t,” Self said. “I think he could just because that's not how the voting works.

What's most impressive most about what Adams continues to do is his ability to adapt to what the team needs. As a freshman, he came in as a power forward that was thrust into a role as one of the shortest centers in the nation as a sophomore. Even then, he handled it with grace. Now that he’s back in a more comfortable role, he’s gotten the chance to show more of what he can do.

“He's made the transition from a four-man to a five-man and now back to a guard,” Self said. “He does everything and just shoots the ball from the perimeter but he still finds a way to utilize that body and athletic ability in positive ways and you know he's just a really good player.”

Adams was all over the place in the win over Texas, scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds. The performance came with some extra motivation playing against his hometown school, as the Austin native had some opponents who he is familiar with.

“It's always going to be a fun time beating your hometown team,” Adams said. “So definitely when I have friends over there on that team and I know a lot of people, it's definitely going to be fun when we beat them down the stretch. Hopefully, we get to play him again but, if we don't it's going to be okay because we got the win.”



