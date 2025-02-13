Adrian Holley saw benefits from enrolling early at Kansas

When Kansas started recruiting Adrian Holley they got a head start before other schools got in the game. Holley, a defensive end from Michigan City, Ind., signed with the Jayhawks and arrived on campus in January after graduating high school early.

One of the factors that led him to Lawrence was the relationship he formed with defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos.

Panagos was one of the first coaches in Michigan City to recruit him and offered him a scholarship.

“He did a really good job,” Holley said. “I started playing football my freshman year and got better and he saw something in me.”

He said the conversations he had with Panagos were different.

“I could relate to him, and he is just a guy that I could have a really deep conversation with,” Holley said. “You know, a lot of coaches you have base level conversations with. It's like transactional and stuff. With Coach Panagos, it was like family from that first conversation from the jump and just being able to know him. It was an absolute honor and a blessing.”