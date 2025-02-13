Adrian Holley saw benefits from enrolling early at Kansas

When Kansas started recruiting Adrian Holley they got a head start before other schools got in the game. Holley, a defensive end from Michigan City, Ind., signed with the Jayhawks and arrived on campus in January after graduating high school early.
One of the factors that led him to Lawrence was the relationship he formed with defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos.
Panagos was one of the first coaches in Michigan City to recruit him and offered him a scholarship.
“He did a really good job,” Holley said. “I started playing football my freshman year and got better and he saw something in me.”
He said the conversations he had with Panagos were different.
“I could relate to him, and he is just a guy that I could have a really deep conversation with,” Holley said. “You know, a lot of coaches you have base level conversations with. It's like transactional and stuff. With Coach Panagos, it was like family from that first conversation from the jump and just being able to know him. It was an absolute honor and a blessing.”
Holley had interest from Kansas, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Michigan State and several MAC schools. He took his official visit to KU and committed two days later. He stayed solid with Kansas even when Michigan and Syracuse tried to enter the picture.
“Other schools came in, but I like to stay down with the people who believed in me,” he said. “Because like a lot of days in this society and a lot of days in recruiting, people say they're committed and then they flip to other schools. But with me, commitment is commitment. You stay dedicated to that school you committed to.”
It was a big senior season for Holley that attracted more attention from college coaches. He racked up 84 tackles including 30 tackles-for-loss and 12.5 sacks. His sack total was second in the state.
Holley graduated from high school and arrived in January. He felt there is a benefit from getting started with his college education.
“There are advantages like I get to put on weight,” Holley said. “I have a grasp of what I'm doing by the time a lot of the other freshmen come. Those are the reasons I chose to early enroll. I get to go to college early and I’m getting my education started and go further.”
He felt being on campus early would give him an advantage in the weight room and learning the system.
“Just in the football aspect, I get to see my body develop and build relationships with the coaches,” he said. “I’m with my new family, my new teammates, and getting acclimated.”