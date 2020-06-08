“It was good for me because I know most gyms and places were closed, so it would be hard for everyone to work out,” he said. “And luckily with Potts (TopSpeed), we had a physical trainer there that we would go to and we were allowed to work as long as we got cleared to work out by the physical trainer each day.”

Just because places were closed along with schools, and social distancing is in place Grimm knew he couldn’t sit back and skip workouts.

“I've been working out five to six days a week,” Grimm said. “I do speed and agility on Mondays and Wednesdays at TopSpeed. Then I do regular lifting Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. And then, I guess you might call it working out I play a little golf or go fishing. I try to do something productive every day.”

With the Covid-19 pandemic a lot of places were shut down and workouts were limited in the area. But Grimm still found ways to stay active and keep everything going.

As a wide receiver, Kansas signee Luke Grimm knew he had to find ways to stay in shape and keep his skills intact during the off-season.

Along with staying active, Grimm has been in contact with the Kansas coaching staff. He spent a lot of time visiting with his position coach Emmett Jones and Brent Dearmon along with other members of the offense.

“Coach Dearmon would talk to us about our values and then everybody would talk to each other,” he said. “Then we branch off into our position meetings. With Coach Jones, all the wide receivers were in there, we would go over plays, and talk about what we're going to do when we get to campus.

“Last week we had wide receivers and quarterbacks together. We talked with the quarterbacks about how they want us to run routes and what they're going to throw depending on the coverages.”

Grimm was a finalist for the Simone and Otis Taylor Award last year as a receiver at Ray-Pec. He said they have talked about the plans in place to report to voluntary workouts this week. Last week they spent time talking about the George Floyd tragedy in Minnesota.

“We had a diversity meeting so we could all talk about our feelings on the situation that's going on in America,” Grimm said. “We talked about how to deal with the anger that we have built up inside of us, and how to communicate with each other. We all care for each other, but just to take that extra step to make sure that we're on the same page.”

It has been a long six months for Grimm, who was supposed to report in January. However, that date got pushed back and moved to the summer. After a long recruiting process, he’s ready to start his career as a Jayhawk.

“It's exciting,” Grimm said. “It's been a journey, but I wouldn't trade it for anything. It's going to be fun and I can’t wait to get there. I’m ready to live the life of a college athlete and that’s what I have been training hard for. That's all I've been doing, just working to get there, working to be the best I can be.”