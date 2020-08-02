JayhawkSlant - After a visit to Kansas, Brock Burns gives his commitment

Burns becomes the second player to commit in the 2022 class for Kansas. Just days ago, they landed a commitment from quarterback Austin Myers. Both players are from Arkansas and Burns will be blocking for Myers.

“Coach Dearmon wanted us to call and tell him how the trip went,” Burns said. “I told him I liked it so much I wanted to commit. Coach Dearmon was ecstatic and gave the phone to Coach Miles and Coach Meadows who were both super happy and couldn’t wait for me to get up there for an actual visit.”

On Saturday, Burns visited Kansas with his family. True to his word, he called the Kansas coaches on the way home to give them a report and good news after their trip.

Brock Burns wasn’t shy about it, when he said he wanted to see the Kansas campus in person and if everything went right, he could commit.

The visit to Kansas helped Burns make his decision once he could see everything in person.

“It really helped because it made me realize it is a really nice place to live when I get to college,” he said. “It has anything you want to do especially with Kansas City being so close.”

Offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon recruits the state of Arkansas and picked up on Burns early. Kansas was the first offer for the offensive lineman from Ozark High and he has noticed how hard the Jayhawks are recruiting the state.

“I talk about how much Kansas recruits Arkansas all the time,” Burns said. “It really helped with my decision because I think Arkansas is underrated when it comes to talent. With Coach Dearmon previously coaching at Arkansas Tech I think he realized that he could build a pipeline to all the talented kids in Arkansas.”

Burns said he ate the Big Mill during his visit after he got a tip from Miles. He’s ready to take another visit when the NCAA allows it, to meet the coaches and is glad to be on the Jayhawks commitment list.

“Being committed to a Big 12 school just adds extra motivation to get bigger, faster, and stronger,” Burns said. “In the two years I have left of high school, being committed will make me work as hard as I can so when I get to Lawrence, I’ll be in the best shape to play as soon as possible.”