“Taking 31 credit hours this past semester was insane and I definitely wouldn't suggest others to try it,” Feder said. “It was my goal to graduate from Ohio State before leaving and once I set my sight on something I have to get it. I don't just use my head to smash into other defensive linemen, I use it for books too.”

The 6-foot-9, 305 pound offensive lineman accomplished that feat last semester before looking for a new home.

Kevin Feder was ready to get a change of scenery after spending three years at Ohio State. But before he moved on to another school he wanted to graduate from Ohio State. That meant finishing 31 hours in one semester.

There were several schools that showed interest in the former four-star lineman from Don Bosco Prep, but the visit to Kansas helped make his decision.

“When I came to visit the hospitality that I received from the coaches was amazing making me feel like I was already at home,” he said. “The campus in Lawrence was beautiful.”

When Feder took his visit to Lawrence he wanted to see what kind of vibe he got from the Jayhawk coaching staff and that was one reason he decided on KU.

“I spent most my time with Coach Ricker and Coach Beaty,” Feder said. “Being around them I really learned the culture of their program and what their coaching philosophy is like. I really felt welcomed and needed by them so that was an amazing feeling.”

Feder has already arrived in Lawrence to get ready for summer workouts, learn more about the Kansas program, and hopefully help the team show progress in 2018. After cramming in 31 hours last semester he is ready for the next chapter in his career.

“It truly is a blessing to get a fresh start at Kansas and I'm forever grateful for this amazing opportunity that I've been given by Coach Beaty and his staff,” he said. “This season will not only be a great turnaround for myself but the team as well.”

Spending three years at Ohio State prepared Feder for his next opportunity at the college level. Going through Urban Meyer’s program isn’t easy and that experience could pay off at Kansas.

“Going to Ohio State not only prepared me to play an elite level of football but help me understand how to conquer the challenges of life,” he said.

Feder is projected to be an offensive tackle and that’s where he played at Ohio State. Wherever he ends up he wants to help the Kansas program move in the right direction.

“I will be playing offensive tackle but I am willing to play any position for Coach Beaty and Ricker if it means I'm helping the team,” he said.