After Harvard game, No. 4 Kansas will open up Big 12 play against OSU
On Thursday night, No. 4 Kansas plays host to Harvard before opening up Big 12 play against Oklahoma State on December 31.
On November 25, No. 8 (current ranking) Tennessee defeated No. 4 (current ranking) Kansas, 64-50, in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Since then, Bill Self’s squad has rattled off four straight victories, all by double-digits.
During that stretch, Kansas defeated Texas Southern (87-55), Seton Hall (91-65), Missouri (95-67), and No. 14 (ranking at the time) Indiana 84-62. On Thursday, Self’s squad plays host to a Harvard squad that is 7-4 on the season.
Coached by Tommy Amaker, Harvard, this season, has defeated Morehouse College (road), Elon University, Northwestern University (road), Siena College, Loyola University Chicago, Holy Cross (road), and Tufts University.
The Crimson suffered setbacks against the University of Louisiana, Fordham University (road), the University of Massachusetts, and Howard University.
Harvard, which is set to play at UC Irvine later tonight, is led by Chris Ledlum, who averages 18.7 points per game. Currently, no other player averages double-figures in scoring for Amaker’s squad.
Self, with a game against Harvard looming and Big 12 play right around the corner, was asked about the status of his club with Big 12 play looming.
“We need to play well, Thursday, against Tommy’s group,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self on Tuesday morning. "I think we’ve made some improvement. You’re looking at our team and saying making improvement, but it’s only been over a three-game stretch. I think we got a little bit better each week, so far, in December.
“Hopefully that will continue until we get Okie State to start it all off,” he added.
Last Saturday, Kansas might have had its most convincing and impressive win of the regular season, to date, in defeating No. 14 Indiana, 84-62. Six players, Gradey Dick (20), Jalen Wilson (11), KJ Adams, Jr. (11), Kevin McCullar, Jr. (11), Dajuan Harris (10), and Bobby Pettiford (10) scored in double-figures against the Hoosiers.
Off the bench, Kansas received big contributions from Pettiford, who was 4-of-5 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line, along with freshman big man Zuby Ejiofor, who tallied eight points in 12 minutes of action.
In 22 minutes of action, Pettiford also dished out four assists, while Ejiofor, in limited action, was 4-of-5 from the field and also pulled down two rebounds.
As a team, Kansas won the battle on the glass, 35-32, and finished the game with a season-high 17 steals. Defensively, the Jayhawks limited Indiana to just 37.7 percent shooting from the field and 31.6 percent shooting from behind the arc.
As a group, Kansas shot 51.5 percent from the field, 43.8 percent from behind the arc, and 100 percent from the free-throw line.
After dealing with a few injuries early on in his career, Pettiford, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard from Durham, N.C., appears to be settling into his role as the first guard off the bench for Kansas.
Recently, Self made it clear that if Dajuan Harris isn’t in the game, Kansas will call on Pettiford to take over his duties on the hardwood.
“Just reps in practice,” said Pettiford when asked how he’s prepared for his role. “You know, even kind of studying his (Dajuan Harris) game and how he plays with certain guys. You know, just a downhill guard that can guard 94 feet or whatever Coach (Self) needs me to do.
“I can get my teammates involved and just attack and just eventually knock down open shots,” he added.
Ejiofor, the 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward from Garland, Texas, also provided a spark off the bench against Indiana last Saturday. He didn’t play much, logged just 12 minutes, but he was extremely active around the paint and brought the Allen Fieldhouse crowd to its feet after finishing a couple of lobs around the basket.
If Kansas is going to have the type of season it hopes to have, guys like Pettiford and Ejiofor will need to be productive off the bench when called upon.
“It's all about confidence and waiting for when your time is called,” said Ejiofor when talking to the media on Tuesday morning. "You’ve got to stay ready at all times, so that’s what I did. My main talent, really, is just protecting the rim, and being a solid rim protector for this team. You saw a little bit of it last game, but finishing above the rim and playing to my athleticism.
“Just finishing above the rim,” he added when asked where he likes to use his athleticism the most. “I would say that’s the thing I do most, ever since I’ve been here, is catching lobs and trying to finish through contact.”
With school out of session for the holiday break, Self and his staff have plenty of time to prepare for Thursday's game against Harvard and the showdown against Oklahoma State on December 31. Self, when asked about the schedule, provided those media in attendance with a breakdown of what the next few weeks will look like with class out of session.
According to Self, the extra time off doesn’t necessarily mean more practice time for his squad.
“It's really not extra practice,” said Self. “It's probably more extra film. We won't spend more time on our feet, but we may spend more time together. The rules still say you have to give them a day off and things like that, so it's not a killer, but it's enough. When you think 20 hours a week, okay, at the most, we’ll go two hours for six days. That’s 12 hours and you lift for three hours a week and that’s 15 hours.
“And you throw in film, so you still have some extra time to watch film and do some different things,” he added. “Very rarely would we get up against that 20 hours and especially after the season starts, we won't even sniff getting close to it. Once we get through Christmas break, we’ll be a 12-15 hour a week team after that.”
Before Self, his coaching staff, and players go their separate ways for Christmas, there remains a bit of unfinished business to attend to before leaving town. While Harvard plays at UC Irvine later tonight, Kansas, since defeating Indiana last Saturday, has been focused on Thursday's contest.
Self, as of Tuesday morning, was still in the process of preparing for everything Harvard will attempt to throw at Kansas on Thursday night.
“We’re watching them right now,” said Self. “I think they are 7-4 and I don’t know what they were, preseason, in the league. Second or third in the Ivy, I think, but Tommy’s got a good team. We’ve been trying to play this game for about three years now. It's been scheduled and then we had to cancel because of COVID and then we tried to schedule again.
“I can't remember all of the details, so we’re excited about the game on Thursday and we’re excited about playing,” he added. “We know it's going to be cold, but cold never called off a basketball game before. As long as we’ve got heat in the building, we’ll be playing.”