On Thursday night, No. 4 Kansas plays host to Harvard before opening up Big 12 play against Oklahoma State on December 31.

On November 25, No. 8 (current ranking) Tennessee defeated No. 4 (current ranking) Kansas, 64-50, in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Since then, Bill Self’s squad has rattled off four straight victories, all by double-digits.

During that stretch, Kansas defeated Texas Southern (87-55), Seton Hall (91-65), Missouri (95-67), and No. 14 (ranking at the time) Indiana 84-62. On Thursday, Self’s squad plays host to a Harvard squad that is 7-4 on the season.

Coached by Tommy Amaker, Harvard, this season, has defeated Morehouse College (road), Elon University, Northwestern University (road), Siena College, Loyola University Chicago, Holy Cross (road), and Tufts University.

The Crimson suffered setbacks against the University of Louisiana, Fordham University (road), the University of Massachusetts, and Howard University.

Harvard, which is set to play at UC Irvine later tonight, is led by Chris Ledlum, who averages 18.7 points per game. Currently, no other player averages double-figures in scoring for Amaker’s squad.

Self, with a game against Harvard looming and Big 12 play right around the corner, was asked about the status of his club with Big 12 play looming.

“We need to play well, Thursday, against Tommy’s group,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self on Tuesday morning. "I think we’ve made some improvement. You’re looking at our team and saying making improvement, but it’s only been over a three-game stretch. I think we got a little bit better each week, so far, in December.

“Hopefully that will continue until we get Okie State to start it all off,” he added.

Last Saturday, Kansas might have had its most convincing and impressive win of the regular season, to date, in defeating No. 14 Indiana, 84-62. Six players, Gradey Dick (20), Jalen Wilson (11), KJ Adams, Jr. (11), Kevin McCullar, Jr. (11), Dajuan Harris (10), and Bobby Pettiford (10) scored in double-figures against the Hoosiers.

Off the bench, Kansas received big contributions from Pettiford, who was 4-of-5 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line, along with freshman big man Zuby Ejiofor, who tallied eight points in 12 minutes of action.

In 22 minutes of action, Pettiford also dished out four assists, while Ejiofor, in limited action, was 4-of-5 from the field and also pulled down two rebounds.

As a team, Kansas won the battle on the glass, 35-32, and finished the game with a season-high 17 steals. Defensively, the Jayhawks limited Indiana to just 37.7 percent shooting from the field and 31.6 percent shooting from behind the arc.

As a group, Kansas shot 51.5 percent from the field, 43.8 percent from behind the arc, and 100 percent from the free-throw line.

After dealing with a few injuries early on in his career, Pettiford, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard from Durham, N.C., appears to be settling into his role as the first guard off the bench for Kansas.



