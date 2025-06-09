After his official visit, Landen Anderson remains committed to KU

For Landen Anderson, it was good to be back on campus at Kansas for several reasons.

Anderson gave the Jayhawks his verbal commitment in late January. It has been a while since he had been around the program and the visit gave him a chance to visit with defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos.

“It is always good when I get to speak with coach (Panagos),” Anderson said. “Every time I talk to him he’s a cool, funny guy. We always talk about some real stuff. He always tries to coach me up anytime that he can. There was a lot of information was traded between us.”

The defensive lineman from Edmond Santa Fe (Okla.) committed on January 27th. This was his first time on campus since, and he got to meet a lot of the committed players in his class.

“It was a good visit,” Anderson said. “It was great. I loved to be back and stuff. I haven't been there in five months, so it was nice. I met all the commits, and I could feel me just bonding with them. It was the first time seeing them in person. It was good for relationships with the team.”