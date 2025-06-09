After his official visit, Landen Anderson remains committed to KU

For Landen Anderson, it was good to be back on campus at Kansas for several reasons.
Anderson gave the Jayhawks his verbal commitment in late January. It has been a while since he had been around the program and the visit gave him a chance to visit with defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos.
“It is always good when I get to speak with coach (Panagos),” Anderson said. “Every time I talk to him he’s a cool, funny guy. We always talk about some real stuff. He always tries to coach me up anytime that he can. There was a lot of information was traded between us.”
The defensive lineman from Edmond Santa Fe (Okla.) committed on January 27th. This was his first time on campus since, and he got to meet a lot of the committed players in his class.
“It was a good visit,” Anderson said. “It was great. I loved to be back and stuff. I haven't been there in five months, so it was nice. I met all the commits, and I could feel me just bonding with them. It was the first time seeing them in person. It was good for relationships with the team.”
The facilities have changed since the last time Anderson visited. There has been a lot of progress on the stadium renovation and areas of Anderson Family Football Complex.
“Everything's new,” he said. “They are almost finishing the construction in the stadium, so the stadium is looking really nice, especially the hotel I stayed in. You can see the whole stadium from there. It was nice.”
Anderson said his player host was defensive end Dak Brinkley. He talked about what it takes to be successful in the KU program.
“He's pretty cool and he keeps it real,” Anderson said. “He was just talking about that nothing here is given to you. You’ve got to work for it. You’ve got to work for everything that you do. When you come here, make sure you a ready to work. That's what I got out of it.”
After Anderson committed to Kansas other college programs kept recruiting him. There have been offers from Houston, Baylor, Arizona State, and others. Anderson said he took a visit last week to Arizona State and had visits scheduled to Baylor and Oklahoma State.
But after his official visit to Kansas, he said he is committed to the Jayhawks.
“I committed early so I missed a lot of the recruiting process,” he said. “Everything was slow for me, and Kansas was a no-brainer. Then I started to get a little traction from other places, and I wanted to see what they were saying. But nobody has beat out Kansas.”