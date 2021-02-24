After loss to No. 14 Texas, No. 17 Kansas turns its focus to No. 2 Baylor
No. 17 Kansas (17-8; 11-6) was on the verge of pulling off a big-time win against No. 14 Texas on Tuesday night, but couldn’t hold on down the stretch, and suffered a heartbreaking loss in overtime...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news