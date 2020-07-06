JayhawkSlant - After two phone calls Nick Herzog held Big 12 offers

After two phone calls Nick Herzog held Big 12 offers
In one day, Nick Herzog doubled his Power Five offer total. The offensive lineman from Blue Valley picked up offers from Kansas and Kansas State on the same day and it was a surprise for him.
“It was kind of crazy because I wasn't really expecting it,” Herzog said. “I was expecting I'd have probably a whole another year before I'd start getting offers. So, I was really just trying to keep humble.”
Herzog got word from his high school Allen Terrell after workouts he needed to make two calls.
“He (Terrell) told me it was going to be a good day,” Herzog said. “My first call was to Coach Klieman at Kansas State and that went really cool. I got an offer from them and then coach said I have one more call to make. I talked with Coach Dearmon at Kansas and he offered me. It was really exciting.”
Within minutes Herzog held two offers from the in-state schools, and both of them caught him off guard.
“I'm obviously super excited,” he said. “I hadn't heard from either of them much at all. I was thinking I just wanted to be on their radar. When Coach Terrell came to me, I was like ‘what’s going on.’”
News of the scholarship offers came at a good time, because Herzog was planning to use this summer to get participate in college camps. With the Covid-19 pandemic all college camps have been shut down.
“I was super disappointed,” Herzog said. “I had camp invites from a couple different colleges. I was excited to just kind of go out and at least get my name out there. And start building a reputation, start getting on colleges boards and start getting noticed.”
Herzog said he got a break when he attended a camp organized by his trainer Joseph Potts of TopSpeed. Although summer camps were shut down, he was able to get some of his information out to college coaches.
“He (Potts) set up a little combine here,” Herzog said. “I was able to get some film and get some numbers out there to send the coaches. It worked out because I got to stay in town, and I've been working out every day. I have been living in the weight room this summer.”
A few weeks ago, Herzog and his Blue Valley teammates returned to conditioning for the first time since school was closed in March. He said it will help the team’s chemistry and he likes the make-up of his team for the 2020 season.
In terms of recruiting, the offers came in so fast he is just trying to process it all and make the right decision down the road.
“There are some things I will talk with Coach Terrell about,” he said. “I want to play college football and get a good education. I'm not too picky about schools right now. My family has never really had a number one college football team. But I think we're all just excited that I'm going to get a chance to play in college.”