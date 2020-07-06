JayhawkSlant - After two phone calls Nick Herzog held Big 12 offers

In one day, Nick Herzog doubled his Power Five offer total. The offensive lineman from Blue Valley picked up offers from Kansas and Kansas State on the same day and it was a surprise for him.

“It was kind of crazy because I wasn't really expecting it,” Herzog said. “I was expecting I'd have probably a whole another year before I'd start getting offers. So, I was really just trying to keep humble.”

Herzog got word from his high school Allen Terrell after workouts he needed to make two calls.

“He (Terrell) told me it was going to be a good day,” Herzog said. “My first call was to Coach Klieman at Kansas State and that went really cool. I got an offer from them and then coach said I have one more call to make. I talked with Coach Dearmon at Kansas and he offered me. It was really exciting.”

Within minutes Herzog held two offers from the in-state schools, and both of them caught him off guard.

“I'm obviously super excited,” he said. “I hadn't heard from either of them much at all. I was thinking I just wanted to be on their radar. When Coach Terrell came to me, I was like ‘what’s going on.’”