Agbaji, Braun recap loss at Baylor, talk Martin's return and more
Losing its footing Saturday night on the road, No. 5 Kansas dropped its third Big 12 loss of the season to No. 10 Baylor. A win over the Bears would've guaranteed the Jayhawks at least a share of the conference title, but the loss doesn't entirely kick out the ability to win it outright either.
Kansas walked into Waco, Texas shooting 49% from the field and previously handled Baylor comfortably at Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 5. The Jayhawks hit just 34% (24-70) of their field goals this time around.
After the loss, senior Ochai Agbaji was asked what set them back on the defensive end in the second half.
"I think it was mostly our ball screen defense," Agbaji said. "And their offensive rebounding too. I think that's something that we've got to clean up, y boxing out and limiting them to one position at a time."
In a position to shape its conference title earnings, Agbaji said Kansas let this game get away from them.
"(It's) definitely a lost opportunity," Agbaji said. "I was talking to Dajuan (Harris) midgame and we were down by like 3 or 4, and I was like 'We have this right in front of us.' I think we invested in that opportunity we had right there in front of us, but we didn't convert there."
Agbaji continued: "They were the most aggressive team in that stretch where they came back. They were getting foul calls, they were playing downhill, kind of having us on our heels. Even in transition too, which is what we do to teams."
Playing into Baylor's trap
Three Bears starters (Thamba 18, Flagler 13, Akinjo 12) all dipped into double-digits and irritated the Kansas defense down the second-half stretch.
Baylor ended the night at 48% (28-58) from the field, ramping up the scoring late to pass up a silent Jayhawk offense in the final minute(s). Junior Christian Braun agreed the Bears had somewhat of a chip on their shoulder heading into the game.
"Everybody would," Braun said. "Obviously, you're going to fight back, and we knew that. We knew they weren't going to roll over, they're a good team and they have good players that are tough and competitive."
But Braun said there are some valuable lessons to take away from the late-season loss.
"There' a lot of things we can learn from that," Braun said. "There's a lot of things we need to fix defensively, we can do better than that. They're a tough team, so we're not going to get down. We've still got three games (TCU (2), Texas) and if we win these three games and take care of what we're supposed to do, we're going to be the Big 12 champs."
Remy Martin returns
After missing seven-straight games and a good deal of practices over the past month, super senior Remy Martin made his return Saturday night at Baylor. Martin posted five points on the evening, including a three-point early into his total 11 minutes logged.
Agbaji was proud of the way Martin responded after an extended absence and says there's still progressed to see from him heading into March.
"Remy was great," Agbaji said. "To get thrown out there in that environment right then and there, after he's missed a lot of games is really impressive. Trying to get him back to game speed offensively and defensively. I think that's just the key moving forward."
Braun also observed Martin's performance as a solid one and shared his perspective after the game.
"I couldn't say how he feels but he looked good," Braun said.
"I think he knows his stuff's slow," he added. "And that went for all of us. It's not just Remy, I know I missed a couple. But (Martin) does a good job and that's one game and next game he'll tighten up."