Agbaji, Braun recap loss at Baylor, talk Martin's return and more

Losing its footing Saturday night on the road, No. 5 Kansas dropped its third Big 12 loss of the season to No. 10 Baylor. A win over the Bears would've guaranteed the Jayhawks at least a share of the conference title, but the loss doesn't entirely kick out the ability to win it outright either.

Kansas walked into Waco, Texas shooting 49% from the field and previously handled Baylor comfortably at Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 5. The Jayhawks hit just 34% (24-70) of their field goals this time around.

After the loss, senior Ochai Agbaji was asked what set them back on the defensive end in the second half.

"I think it was mostly our ball screen defense," Agbaji said. "And their offensive rebounding too. I think that's something that we've got to clean up, y boxing out and limiting them to one position at a time."

In a position to shape its conference title earnings, Agbaji said Kansas let this game get away from them.

"(It's) definitely a lost opportunity," Agbaji said. "I was talking to Dajuan (Harris) midgame and we were down by like 3 or 4, and I was like 'We have this right in front of us.' I think we invested in that opportunity we had right there in front of us, but we didn't convert there."

Agbaji continued: "They were the most aggressive team in that stretch where they came back. They were getting foul calls, they were playing downhill, kind of having us on our heels. Even in transition too, which is what we do to teams."