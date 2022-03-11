Agbaji, Martin recap Big 12 semifinal win over TCU

Cementing a seat in the Big 12 Championship for the first time since 2019, the Kansas bench was exhilarated after defeating No. 5 seed TCU in the semifinal round.

The No. 1 seeded Jayhawks finished the night shooting 50% (30-60) from the field, hitting 63% (17-of-27) of its first-half attempts to set the tone against the Horned Frogs heading into the locker room up 14 with the wind at their backs.

Ochai Agbaji (22) led the way for KU, as the senior broke into 20+ point scoring for the 18th time this season. Getting back to the championship round means a lot for Agbaji, who missed out on the opportunity in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“(It) means a lot,” Agbaji said. “Not only for me but the program and Coach Self and our staff and team. We’re focused and locked in on getting (a win) tomorrow.”

Progressing into March, the Jayhawks’ defense continues to be a conversation starter for any college basketball fan. TCU outrebounded KU on the defensive end (25-21) and scored 14 points within 4:00 of returning to the floor after halftime.

When asked where he believes the defense is heading into the title and beyond, Agbaji said there’s plenty of work to do.

“These past two games we’ve been turned up, and that covers a lot of mistakes that we made,” Agbaji said. “There are places we can get better at. I can be a better defender, Remy (Martin) can be a better defender, so we have improvements to make, so continuing to get better and staying in sync on defense is what’s important.”

An inbounds lob from sophomore Dajuan Harris to Agbaji in the bottom stretch of the second half resulted in arguably the most exciting play of the conference tourney.

“It kind of happened so fast,” Agbaji said. “It didn’t really set in until I was just sitting there on the court and everyone was going crazy.”

In addition to Agbaji’s high-flying jam(s), Kansas’ momentum was aided by senior Remy Martin (10). Martin overcame defensive issues in the first half to post his first double-digit performance since Dec. 18, 2021, vs. Stephen F. Austin.