The Jayhawks are expected to get a visit from Georgia speedster Valerian Agbaw. He’s an early target on the Kansas board because of his relationship with new defensive backs coach Chevis Jackson.

“Me and Coach Jackson are close and I talk to him almost everyday,” Agbaw said. “He told me I can get a chance to show my talent at a high level and get an education while I’m doing it.”

Agbaw is explosive in the open field and excelled in the return game for McEachern High. He played both ways as a corner and receiver and handled punt and kick returns.

“He (Jackson) said he likes my explosiveness and the edge I play with,” Agbaw said. “My strengths are I can help in the return game and play defense.”

There are several division one schools in the mix including Kansas, Western Michigan, and Kent State. Agbaw said he wants a family environment at the school he chooses. He also said he will get advice from his sister during the recruiting process.

He confirmed he is scheduled to take a visit to Lawrence on Dec. 14.