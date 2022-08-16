Aidan Behymer, KU coaches keeping in touch

“I got to meet with an advisor and just talk about what athletes get and what benefits you get as a student athlete at KU,” he said. “That was all just good to hear that it is more than football and to get to know what you're getting into before you go to college.”

“The visit was really good,” he said. “We started off and saw the football main facility. I had seen it, but they wanted my family to be able to see it. We got to see the locker room, weight room, food area, training room, and the coaches' offices and the team meeting room. That was all pretty cool.”

He was one of the camp standouts at the KU Mega camp. The Kansas coaches had him back for an individual workout and an unofficial visit at the end of July.

This summer Behymer turned the heads of college recruiters as a tight end in camps. It was his opportunity to show what he could do at a different position.

Aidan Behymer is ready to start his senior year and hopes to help his team to another state title. Last season Behymer started on the offensive line for Blue Valley Northwest when they won the class 6A championship.

When Behymer took a second visit for camp he worked out with offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. The Jayhawks offensive coordinator has been evaluating him as a tight end. He spent more time with Kotelnicki on the unofficial visit.

“I had a talk with Coach K about how they use tight ends and what they want to use them more like in the future,” Behymer said. “We talked about how they used them at Buffalo and how they want that to translate how they use them here in KU. And then he talked about the culture and how they want to change the mindset in their players. They want guys who are willing to believe in those type of values and play for more than themselves.”

Behymer is on the Jayhawks radar and Kotelnicki wants to watch him to start the season.

“We're still just waiting just to see how things play out at the beginning of the season,” he said. “We'll see what happens from there. He said he really liked me. I'm definitely one of the top kids on his radar for tight end. He said we're going to keep in contact and just stay in super close contact and make sure we're doing all right every week. Check in on a weekly basis and get into the season, and then see where things go from there.”

High schools in the state started practice on Monday and the Huskies are looking to defend their title. Behymer will be a captain heading into his final year.

“I'm definitely excited,” he said. “Obviously we lost a lot of seniors from our state squad, but I think we have all the right guys to fill those gaps. Those guys are eager to play, and they've been waiting two or three years to take those spots.

“I feel like a lot of the state thinks we're going to be a one hit wonder, but we've been working over the summer. We’re ready to prove to the state that Northwest is a team that's going to stay as a state contender year after year.”