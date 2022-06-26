Aidan Behymer showing his skills at a new position

He is using the summer to get out and show college coaches what he can do at tight end. He is raw and learning as he goes, since it is a new position.

“I'm happy to fill the role,” he said. “I mean, we won state. I will take that all day long.”

Last year Blue Valley Northwest won the 6A state title beating Derby in the championship game. He was a contributor to their successful season and knows he is helping the team.

“We don't really have a lot of linemen,” Behymer said. “So, for the past three years I've been playing on the o-line. It looks like that's how it's going to be this year, as well.”

Last year he played offensive line, so he does not get the chance to show what he can do at another position. But Behymer is doing what he can to help his team.

Aidan Behymer is in a unique position when it comes to football recruiting and his future. He plays offensive line for Blue Valley Northwest, but his future at the college level will be tight end.

Behymer attended the KU Mega Camp and that is where he caught the attention of several college coaches.

“It's been really cool,” he said. “The recruiting has been later than a lot of kids in my class. I got a SEMO offer and then I thought things were going to go well after that. Then it was like a month of nothing. Then after the KU Mega Camp, South Dakota State offered. Then it just started going from there. I think I got like seven offers in a span of four or five days.

“It's cool to see just hard work paying off. It's fun to see coaches taking a chance on me even when I don't have the film to show them as a tight end.”

One coach who identified his ability was Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. He watched him at the mega camp and wanted to see him perform at the KU OL/DL Camp.

“It caught me by surprise,” Behymer said. “Just because they're the first Power Five program to really take interest in me and recruit me and get to know me.”

During the camp Behymer spent time working one-one-one with Kotelnicki.

“Coach K is awesome and he's super relatable,” he said. “He just knows how to relate to kids well and he knows how to explain the drills really well. I like the way he explains how they use the tight end. He explained to me how they do so many different things at the tight end.

He continued: “Whether its pulling, route running, pass blocking, or run blocking. You have to have really sharp moments because tight ends really do pretty much everything a receiver and linemen need to be able to do every play.”

At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds Behymer showed his athleticism to coaches over the last two weeks. He also plays basketball for Northwest who has one of the top programs in the state.

He has scholarship options and more will likely come. He is certainly on the Jayhawks radar.

“Coach K said he really liked what he saw from me,” Behymer said. “I think the two things that he said I need to improve on is just being more smooth out of my brakes and routes. He said that is something that it's fixable. I just have to get more reps at it. He said they're going to sit down as a staff within the next week or so, and just start to break down what they saw and evaluate it and just go from there.”