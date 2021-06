Its been a busy June for Aidan Shaw, the 6-foot-8, 190-pound small forward from Blue Valley High School in Stilwell, Kan. Having already officially visited Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Missouri, Shaw, the No. 56 ranked player in the 2022 class, is still scheduled to visit Iowa and Maryland before the end of June.

