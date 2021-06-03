AJ Storr has scheduled an official visit to Kansas

AJ Storr, the 6-foot-6, 200-pound shooting guard from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., has scheduled an official visit to Kansas. Currently, Storr is being recruited by the likes of Kansas, Arizona State, Austin Peay, Chicago State, Creighton, DePaul, Howard, IUPUI, Illinois, Iona, Iowa, LSU, Mississippi, Murray State, New Orleans, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, UIC, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Washington State, and others.

