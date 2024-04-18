AJ Storr, the 6-foot-6, 200-pound small forward from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., is officially headed to Kansas. On Thursday afternoon, it was reported that Storr, following his only season at Wisconsin, had committed to Bill Self and Kansas.

What does AJ Storr to Kansas mean, and what's next? For the latest, click here.

Get Jayhawk Slant FREE for three months