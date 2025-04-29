Alex Bray fills a key need for Kansas, looks forward to joining team

The Jayhawks landed a big commitment at a position of need when Alex Bray committed. The staff was looking for a defensive end who could play the strongside and Bray was the perfect fit.
The transfer from Illinois visited Kansas last weekend. He had a connection to the program that helped with recruiting process in Joe Dineen.
Dineen helped recruit Bray when he was on the Illinois coaching staff in 2022.
“Coach Joe helped recruited me at Illinois,” Bray said. “You know, he's a great dude. Love him as a coach. I know that he was an All-American at KU and told me some things to be excited about. He's going to be working with me on the edge. I'm just excited overall to be working with Coach Dineen and Coach O and I'm ready to get up there.”
Dineen was hired in the offseason to assist Taiwo Onatolu with the defensive ends. He met with the coaches on the visit and toured the campus and facilities.
“Obviously they are adding onto the stadium,” he said. “I played there in 23 with Illinois, so it was an older stadium at the time. But the stadium and the facilities it's really cool to see how those are coming along.”
Bray was impressed with the technology and facilities. He met some players on the team and looks forward to getting back on campus.
“All of the recovery stuff like the hyperbaric chambers, the red light therapy, and I was really impressed by all of that,” Bray said. “I met a couple of guys up there. They're all cool.
“Overall, I’m excited to be able to use all that equipment and work with KU's training staff and team. The campus in general and it's beautiful up there. I'm excited to just get on campus and walk around.”
The last two seasons Illinois played KU and Bray got familiar with the Jayhawks style of play. He watched a lot of film from the two games. Illinois beat the Jayhawks last season and lost in 2023.
“Kansas is a tough team,” he said. “The games went back and forth and they're a team that doesn't give up and they have good scheme. They're just really tough and gritty and it was fun playing them, for sure.”
Bray is expected to play the strongside defensive end position. Last season at Illinois he played close to 400 snaps and got valuable experience at the Big 10 level. At 6-foot-4, 270 pounds he will provide size and athleticism on the edge.
“I will play more of a boundary d-end,” Bray said. “Being able to put pressures on the QB, obviously the Big 12 is more of a pass league than the Big Ten. Being able to get on the edge and get to the QB and make some plays. They're going to have me play a little bit of interior too.”