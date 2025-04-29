Alex Bray fills a key need for Kansas, looks forward to joining team

The Jayhawks landed a big commitment at a position of need when Alex Bray committed. The staff was looking for a defensive end who could play the strongside and Bray was the perfect fit.

The transfer from Illinois visited Kansas last weekend. He had a connection to the program that helped with recruiting process in Joe Dineen.

Dineen helped recruit Bray when he was on the Illinois coaching staff in 2022.

“Coach Joe helped recruited me at Illinois,” Bray said. “You know, he's a great dude. Love him as a coach. I know that he was an All-American at KU and told me some things to be excited about. He's going to be working with me on the edge. I'm just excited overall to be working with Coach Dineen and Coach O and I'm ready to get up there.”

Dineen was hired in the offseason to assist Taiwo Onatolu with the defensive ends. He met with the coaches on the visit and toured the campus and facilities.

“Obviously they are adding onto the stadium,” he said. “I played there in 23 with Illinois, so it was an older stadium at the time. But the stadium and the facilities it's really cool to see how those are coming along.”