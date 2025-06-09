Alister Vallejo recaps his Kansas visit, ready to announce final choice

“I really enjoyed getting to hang with the guys from the team more and the other recruits this time,” Vallejo said. “I did all of the meeting stuff before and this time it was great to just experience the culture.”

The KU coaching staff had the final chance to make a last impression with the defensive lineman. Vallejo visited Kansas in the spring and this time around saw more information inside the program.

Alister Vallejo finished his official visit to Kansas, and that is the last thing he will do before announcing his decision on Tuesday evening.

Defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos is the lead recruiter. He built a good relationship with Vallejo over the last several months. On his official visit to Kansas, he saw more details from Panagos.

“Coach P, he’s a great guy,” Vallejo said. “He has a plan for me, and he showed me that. We are close. He coaches me now and gives me advice and alternative things to think about when it comes to my high school team and teammates. He is just a good dude.”

Vallejo said he was hosted by defensive tackle Marcus Calvin.

“He’s funny,” Vallejo said of Calvin. “I’m not much of a talker and he definitely gets me out of my shell. I really enjoyed getting to be around the team it definitely helps to see if you’re a fit.”

The only thing left is for Vallejo to sit down with his family and pick his future school. Two weeks ago, he announced his final three of Kansas, Notre Dame and Michigan.

“I can say that if you don’t set a target date in this process it can keep on going and the longer you wait the less chance you have in making a choice to a place you really want to go,” he said. “I also preferred during my decision process to visit a lot of places and have individual experience. Relationships, development on and off the field and getting to play at the next level are all important to me.”