Alister Vallejo setting visits and plans one to Kansas

“I first met Coach Onatolu and he’s a really nice guy,” Vallejo said. “Also, the recruiting staff has been very nice.”

The Jayhawk staff first met with him at his high school when defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu was on the road recruiting.

Vallejo, a 6-foot-3, 270 pound defensive lineman from Liberty Hill, Tex., said he plans to visit to watch the team practice during spring football.

Alister Vallejo is starting to line up his official visits and will be making trips this spring. One of the visits will be to Kansas.

Vallejo projects to be a defensive lineman and after Onatolu made his visit, defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos got involved.

“He’s a very straightforward and honest guy,” Vallejo said of Panagos. “After a couple coaches came to visit me and shared my film with him he made it a priority to come to Texas and meet me. Ever since then we talk now just about every day. I’m very thankful for his transparency.”

He will see more on his visit to Kansas but likes what he hears about the program from Panagos.

“He’s told me they are very well off academically and there are big things coming to the facilities,” he said. “He’s very family oriented too with his players I like that.”

One thing Vallejo will see are the renovations with the football stadium. The total cost will be close to $750 million, and the first big phase is scheduled to be completed before the season.

“I’m excited for the hospitality and to see what Kansas and the city of Lawrence is all about,” Vallejo said. “I’m also looking forward to meeting some of the players.”

There are several schools recruiting Vallejo and he has official visits lined up with Oklahoma State, SMU, and Houston. Kansas could be in line for an official visit after he visits this spring.

“Academics are important and what I want to major in,” he said. “I’m looking at player development and if that place feels like home.”