“The coaches all told me they can’t wait to get me out there and start working with me,” Person said. “They said they felt my energy and that’s what’s I’m about.”

“Ever since then, the coaches have contacted me and shown me love,” Person said. “More than any other coach that I had been recruited by. And I just felt the love and knew that's where I need to be.”

Once he got that offer from the Jayhawks, the coaches started making a strong impression.

Alonso Person recalls one day after one practice his coaches called him over to tell him he picked up an offer from Kansas. At the time he already held offers from Oregon, Arizona, Arizona State among others.

Person plays all over the field for Narbonne. On film some of his best plays are at wide receiver but the Kansas staff is looking for him to play defense.

“They like me as an all-around defensive player, probably outside linebacker,” he said. “I've played receiver. They know I have the ability to play all over the defense, so wherever they want me, that's where I'm at.”

One of the biggest turning points in Person’s recruiting was getting the chance to speak with Miles. The Kansas head coach put a lot of effort into recruiting Person and he took note of that.

“He definitely showed the love and that showed they really want me,” Person said. “When the head coach was recruiting me as much as he did that showed me something.

“Coach Miles is that guy. He's trying to come in and make a change. He’s coming from LSU and the SEC. He's coming to Kansas and trying to make a difference and build that program. And that's what I'm all in for.”

Person said he made a big life move from New York to California with his mother and sister.

“Honestly, I came out here from New York to start a new life, and just rebuild,” he said. “I have been here just balling and starting over. I came here with my mom and sister. And then I started picking up the offers.”

Having gone through the recruiting process and getting ready to start his senior season, Person is happy with his decision.

“It's relieving, honestly, and I'm very excited to commit to Kansas,” he said. “Just the feeling of knowing I'm committed somewhere I want to be and get an education for free. That's was my main focus, to get my degree. On top of that, I get to play the sport that I most love. I know that can bring me so many places that I've never seen. I just love the game of football.”

Person would be the second player from Narbonne High on the roster next year. Starting wide receiver Stephon Robinson also attended Narbonne.

He said he plans to take an official visit to Kansas on Nov. 1 for the weekend of the Kansas State game. Person is rated the fourth best outside linebacker in California.