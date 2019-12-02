Alonso Person hearing good things about Kansas program
It has been a wild senior year for Alonso Person. The two-way starter for Narbonne saw his final year cut short when the football program wasn’t allowed to compete in the playoffs. They were expected to be a contender to win their sixth straight city title.
Since his season ended early, he has been staying in shape and getting ready for the future.
“I'm just working out consistently,” Person said. “I've been working out with my team and then will I start working out with my trainer and everything. That will be three days a week, two hours a day.”
Person gave the Jayhawks his commitment over the summer after picking up offers from Oregon, Arizona, Arizona State, and others.
He has stayed in contact with the Kansas coaches.
“I talk to Coach Heck (Hecklinski) and Coach Miles and everything's been real good,” he said. “They're fired up to get me out there and come in getting conditioning and strength stuff done.”
Person has also heard a lot of good things about the Kansas program from wide receiver Stephon Robinson. The Jayhawks wide receiver played his high school at Narbonne High before going the junior college route for a season.
“We just talk about how excited he is for me to come out there,” Person said. “Once I get there, me and Stephon are just going to get to work ASAP.”
Person had a chance to stay closer with a good list of early offers. But the draw to Kansas was going to a program trying to rebuild and a positive feel from Robinson.
“Stephon said it is like a family with Les coming in,” Person said. “He's coming in and changing things around. He’s going to make that program the best program it can be.”
Right now, the plans are to graduate early and enroll in January. He is still finalizing everything to make sure that is a possibility.
“It's just like a dream come true,” he said. “I’ve always been dreaming of playing college football because I've been playing all my life. I love it so much and it's just always been my top goal and a dream to play at the next level. Having that opportunity to go to Kansas and play my freshman year is huge to me and my family.”