It has been a wild senior year for Alonso Person. The two-way starter for Narbonne saw his final year cut short when the football program wasn’t allowed to compete in the playoffs. They were expected to be a contender to win their sixth straight city title.

Since his season ended early, he has been staying in shape and getting ready for the future.

“I'm just working out consistently,” Person said. “I've been working out with my team and then will I start working out with my trainer and everything. That will be three days a week, two hours a day.”

Person gave the Jayhawks his commitment over the summer after picking up offers from Oregon, Arizona, Arizona State, and others.

He has stayed in contact with the Kansas coaches.

“I talk to Coach Heck (Hecklinski) and Coach Miles and everything's been real good,” he said. “They're fired up to get me out there and come in getting conditioning and strength stuff done.”