He gave the Jayhawks a verbal commitment over the summer and finally got a chance to look at his future home on his official visit.

There were several schools recruiting Person when he committed to KU. He had early offers from Oregon, Arizona, Arizona State, Illinois, and others.

“I knew Steph before," Person said. "It was just basically another connection of me coming out there. I've just got one full year to play with Steph. He showed me around and had told me a lot about the program.”

Person has a lot in common with Robinson since the two came from the same program.

Alonso Person has heard a lot about Kansas, long before he took his first visit last weekend. The Narbonne High product in California plays at the same high school Kansas wide receiver Stephon Robinson is from.

“I loved it,” Person said. “It was just a homecoming for me, really. That's really what it was for me, it was a homecoming visit. I got to see what life's going to be like when I come out there and I just loved the vibe.

“Every coach that I talked to is ready for the new change, for me to get there, for the other guys to get there, and to change of culture of Kansas. We're going to win big games this coming year.”

Person who projects to linebacker learned more about the recent history of the Kansas program from the coaching staff. He wants to be a part of the culture change he believes that will happen under Les Miles moving forward.

“I just learned from the coaches that Les came in and, in they weren't any winning games before that,” he said. “But Les came in and they are recruiting better. This class can change the whole culture of Kansas and from here on out the name of Kansas is going to explode.”

It might not be long before Person makes a return to Lawrence. He wants to get back and finish out the semester and the plan is to return to Kansas next month. He hopes to graduate early and start his career as a Jayhawk.

“What's going through my mind is just getting there and getting to work,” he said. “Just getting in and getting the feeling of everything like getting into my classes. My main thing about coming to Kansas is really getting my degree first. I’m looking forward to getting there early.”