Thursday was a busy day for Anderson Kopp. The offensive lineman from Brophy Prep in Arizona had his phone ringing most of the day from college coaches.

By the end of the day, he picked up offers from Kansas, Iowa State and San Diego State.

“I'm speechless today,” Kopp said. “I woke up this morning and I had no clue what would happen. This last month, I've talked to 20-plus coaches. Mainly, it's just like, ‘We’d like to see you. We're going to watch you in spring ball.’ And then San Diego State offered, then Iowa State, and Kansas. It was like a domino effect.”

Kopp has been receiving a lot of interest from college coaches, but the offers started to come in. He admitted the offer from the Jayhawks holds a special spot close to him and his family.

“The KU offer was huge for me because dad played there,” he said. “I mean, we'd go back there when I was younger. We were back there twice a month for the first 10 years of my life. My parents thought about going back. We've been to numerous KU football games. I've toured the facility four times, so the KU one was special.”

His father Kevin was a defensive lineman at Kansas from 1993-1996. He started on the 1995 Aloha Bowl team that won 10 games under Glen Mason. He was a highly recruited prospect when he played at Rockhurst High School.

“When I got the offer, I told my dad and he started bursting out in tears,” Kopp said.

Kopp said he has been a Jayhawk fan for as long as he can remember.

“I've been bleeding blue since I came out of the womb,” Kopp said. “Heck, my first game I went to KU, I think I was four. I think the first summer I was born, we went back to Kansas. My dad played there. He bleeds blue, and we go back for three games every year. My whole family lives in Kansas.”