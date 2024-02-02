Anderson Kopp picks up an offer from KU after growing up a Jayhawk fan
Thursday was a busy day for Anderson Kopp. The offensive lineman from Brophy Prep in Arizona had his phone ringing most of the day from college coaches.
By the end of the day, he picked up offers from Kansas, Iowa State and San Diego State.
“I'm speechless today,” Kopp said. “I woke up this morning and I had no clue what would happen. This last month, I've talked to 20-plus coaches. Mainly, it's just like, ‘We’d like to see you. We're going to watch you in spring ball.’ And then San Diego State offered, then Iowa State, and Kansas. It was like a domino effect.”
Kopp has been receiving a lot of interest from college coaches, but the offers started to come in. He admitted the offer from the Jayhawks holds a special spot close to him and his family.
“The KU offer was huge for me because dad played there,” he said. “I mean, we'd go back there when I was younger. We were back there twice a month for the first 10 years of my life. My parents thought about going back. We've been to numerous KU football games. I've toured the facility four times, so the KU one was special.”
His father Kevin was a defensive lineman at Kansas from 1993-1996. He started on the 1995 Aloha Bowl team that won 10 games under Glen Mason. He was a highly recruited prospect when he played at Rockhurst High School.
“When I got the offer, I told my dad and he started bursting out in tears,” Kopp said.
Kopp said he has been a Jayhawk fan for as long as he can remember.
“I've been bleeding blue since I came out of the womb,” Kopp said. “Heck, my first game I went to KU, I think I was four. I think the first summer I was born, we went back to Kansas. My dad played there. He bleeds blue, and we go back for three games every year. My whole family lives in Kansas.”
He got a chance to watch the Jayhawks in person three times this season. He attended the game in Lawrence against Central Florida and the road win over Nevada. He also saw the win over UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
“In my room right now, I have about five KU flags hanging up,” Kopp said. “I’ve got a Chiefs Mahomes jersey up here, Allen Fieldhouse sign, I’ve got a poster of my dad up, and I'm wearing a KU shirt right now. My whole wardrobe is KU.”
Kansas offensive line coach Scott Fuchs spoke with Kopp to deliver the news about his scholarship offer. Fuchs told him he likes his aggressiveness and physicality after watching his film.
“My main position is center,” he said. “My favorite thing to do is just put someone in the dirt. You take that three technique (DL), and he doesn't know you're there, and you just come to the side and blow him up. I love putting my nose in their helmet. I never shy away from physicality, and my footwork is good.”
The Kansas coaches told Kopp they like he comes from a family that has Jayhawk bloodlines. They said those things help build culture in the program.
He wants to take his time and make the right decision. Kansas is certain to get an official visit from him and he would like to know where his future home before the start of the summer.
“Personally, I want to be done with it by June because if you find a place you like, you should stick there,” he said. “You don't want them to give a spot to another kid. But I don't really travel much. I'm definitely going to go up to KU, but I do want to look at places on some officials. I'm definitely going to know where I want to be by June because once you find a spot that you love, don't waste it.”