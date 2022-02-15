Andre Davis talks about KU visits, learning from his father

“I really like the coaches,” Davis said. “I like Coach Samuel. I've been keeping in touch with him a lot. I feel like he's a really good coach and he knows exactly what he's doing. I can tell, and just like Coach Leipold, he makes me feel like they really want me there and I really like that from the program.”

He has been building a relationship with Terrence Samuel who was hired as the wide receivers coach in December.

Davis visited for the Texas Tech game and has been to both junior day events in December and January.

Andre Davis is starting to get a good feel for the Kansas football program. The wide receiver from Blue Valley has made a few trips to Lawrence taking in football games and unofficial visits for junior day.

On the most recent visit last month, he spent more time around Samuel in a detailed presentation.

“We went through the whole receivers presentation that he had set up and we only got through about half of it and we were in there for about an hour,” Davis said. “He was just teaching us skills that would help us improve us this year, like two steps drops and stuff like that. He's just been really helpful for me really.”

After making several visits to Lawrence and learning more about the program Davis believes the Jayhawks are trending in the right direction.

“I feel like they're heading in a really good direction, and from all the coaches I've met, they seem really approachable and nice,” he said. “They've been really helpful for me.”

Davis played for Blue Valley last year after moving from Houston. His father, Willie, is a scout for the Kansas City Chiefs and worked in the Texas area. Willie played eight years in the NFL and five of those were with the Chiefs. His new job with the organization brought the family to Kansas City.

Davis does not have to go far from home to get pointers from his father, who was a wide receiver.

“From the football aspects, he’s taught me to work hard,” Davis said of his father. “He's been working with me since I was five and I love to work with him. He just teaches me mostly to just be grateful for everything that I have so far and to be humble.

“He just wants me to give 100% every play. He knows I won't be the fastest or strongest on the field every time, but as long as I give my max effort, he knows I'm going to do just fine.”

During the winter, Kansas is the only school Davis visited. He said several schools want him to attend a spring practice when the dead period ends in March.

Davis said he would like to have a decision made in the summer before his senior season starts.

“I'm just looking where I fit in mostly with the scheme and it depends how well I get along with the coaching staff,” he said.