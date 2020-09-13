JayhawkSlant - Andrew Parchment tried to take a lot of the blame

Andrew Parchment didn’t sugar-coat anything in the post-game press conference following the loss to Coastal Carolina.

The Jayhawks starting wide receiver tried to shoulder a lot of the blame.

“I would grade my performance as a F,” he said.

When asked what he thought about the quarterbacks performance he responded the same way.

“I would grade my performance as a F,” he said again.

Parchment was asked how he’s feeling about the loss in week to Coastal Carolina, who has knocked off the Jayhawks for the second straight year.

“Like a loser,” he said. “I feel like I let my teammates down. Feel like I let the University of Kansas down. Feel like I let my family down. So, I'll just go back to work on Monday. Like I said, being a better leader, not only on Saturdays, but also through the week. And as a team, we've just got to look at ourselves in the mirror and beat our one-on-one jobs.”

