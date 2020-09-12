JayhawkSlant - Andrew Parchment wants more people to know his name

Andrew Parchment was the go-to receiver for the Jayhawks last year. He was targeted 111 times which was 40 times more than any other receiver. This year he wants to step up his game in a leadership role and he talks about the change when Brent Dearmon took over.

Last season Kansas was stunned at home when Coastal Carolina beat them 12-7.

“To be honest last year's game felt like we'd been on the field, it just ended so fast,” he said. “It was all a blur. I feel like we lost in a dramatic fashion as well. I re-watched the last game, I want to say two times already so far. I still have a bad taste in my mouth. I'm ready to go out there.”

During the off-season and not able to be on campus, Parchment worked with a trainer and continued the work ethic when he was able to connect with Emmett Jones.

“I don't take anything for granted,” he said. “In the off-season with COVID and stuff like that, I've been taking a lot of leadership on myself. Going in the weight room, making sure I link up with pros. My trainer, TA, back home has been helping me a lot getting better in my route running and also just mentally.

“Then I worked with Coach Jones, when I came back. Also, with the new strength staff they've been very hands on with me and I’ve been determined in myself for this season also to put myself in the best foot forward for the next level.”