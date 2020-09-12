JayhawkSlant - Andrew Parchment wants more people to know his name

Andrew Parchment wants more people to know his name
Andrew Parchment was the go-to receiver for the Jayhawks last year. He was targeted 111 times which was 40 times more than any other receiver. This year he wants to step up his game in a leadership role and he talks about the change when Brent Dearmon took over.
Last season Kansas was stunned at home when Coastal Carolina beat them 12-7.
“To be honest last year's game felt like we'd been on the field, it just ended so fast,” he said. “It was all a blur. I feel like we lost in a dramatic fashion as well. I re-watched the last game, I want to say two times already so far. I still have a bad taste in my mouth. I'm ready to go out there.”
During the off-season and not able to be on campus, Parchment worked with a trainer and continued the work ethic when he was able to connect with Emmett Jones.
“I don't take anything for granted,” he said. “In the off-season with COVID and stuff like that, I've been taking a lot of leadership on myself. Going in the weight room, making sure I link up with pros. My trainer, TA, back home has been helping me a lot getting better in my route running and also just mentally.
“Then I worked with Coach Jones, when I came back. Also, with the new strength staff they've been very hands on with me and I’ve been determined in myself for this season also to put myself in the best foot forward for the next level.”
After the loss to Coastal Carolina last year, Brent Dearmon put some of his touches on the offense going into the Boston College game. Shortly after that he was promoted to offensive coordinator and that’s when Parchment said the offense seemed to click.
“At first I felt like we were a new team,” Parchment said. “You can't really blame the old offensive coordinator because we were a new team. We were still trying to find ourselves. But when Coach Dearmon came along, I felt that we really found ourselves. I felt like Coach Dearmon put everybody in position to be successful.”
Last year was Parchment’s first season in the Kansas program and he left a big mark. He led the team in receptions, receiving yards, and yards after catch. When the 2020 season is over, he hopes more people know his name.
“For me I just feel like I haven't done enough,” he said. “I haven't gained enough respect whether that's in the conference or in the whole country. I feel like I put in a good product this off-season. Going into this season, I feel like everybody's going to know my name at the end of this year.”