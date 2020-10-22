JayhawkSlant - Andrew Parchment wants to be ready for Kansas State

As long as Andrew Parchment has been playing football he doesn’t remember being involved in a tipped pass for a touchdown.

Last week Parchment scored the only offensive touchdown of the day when a West Virginia defensive back tipped the ball and it went right into Parchment’s hands, who walked in the end zone.

“I just went out there, ran my route as fast as possible,” he said. “As soon as I looked up, the ball was already on us. So as soon as I looked up, the ball got batted up in the air and then just fell inside my hands. And I just ran in to score.”

The score gave the Jayhawks a 10-0 lead but that would soon dissolve. Parchment credited the defense for playing a good game and keeping them in it.