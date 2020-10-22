JayhawkSlant - Andrew Parchment wants to be ready for Kansas State

Andrew Parchment wants to be ready for Kansas State
As long as Andrew Parchment has been playing football he doesn’t remember being involved in a tipped pass for a touchdown.
Last week Parchment scored the only offensive touchdown of the day when a West Virginia defensive back tipped the ball and it went right into Parchment’s hands, who walked in the end zone.
“I just went out there, ran my route as fast as possible,” he said. “As soon as I looked up, the ball was already on us. So as soon as I looked up, the ball got batted up in the air and then just fell inside my hands. And I just ran in to score.”
The score gave the Jayhawks a 10-0 lead but that would soon dissolve. Parchment credited the defense for playing a good game and keeping them in it.
He hopes to see better offensive production this week against Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown. He joined the Kansas program last year and got a better understanding of what the game means.
“It was real fun,” he said. “That was pretty much my first rivalry game. So, it was another game that I circled on my calendar again. I'm very excited to go out there and play this Saturday.
“Just understanding what it means for the community, for the alumni, and everybody pretty much associated with the University of Kansas. I know it means a lot, so I'm going to do my best to get my team ready to go out there and win on Saturday.”
Hear much more from Parchment in his weekly meeting the media below.