Andy Kotelnicki evaluates offensive growth, talks 'bear traps'

The Kansas offense operated more smoothly against Oklahoma than some may have anticipated. And that’s been one of the major storylines since the final whistle blew in Lawrence last weekend.

Assistant Andy Kotelnicki believes the repetition in practice is enabling his group to approach games more confidently.

“They’re getting really comfortable in doing all the things that we’re going to ask them to do,” he said. “We want to establish a running game, however, that requires them to put a little stress on (the opponent) in terms of blocking, which they’ve been able to do.”

Moving the chains successfully last week, Kotelnicki is seeing an improved sense of understanding and attention to detail from his offense.

“They’re understanding what to do, they’re getting it,” he said. “They’re capitalizing on the opportunities that are presented to them. Might be a quick screen, or it might be play action, or a drop back, whatever it is.”

Kansas posted 412 yards of total offense this past weekend, marking its best output since Coastal Carolina in Week 2.

But a loss is a loss, and Kotelnicki understands that. He’s focusing on getting his group further in the fourth quarter and finishing the job right.

“We could win by 50 or lose by 50,” Kotelnicki said. “But it’s what we’re going to do on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday before the next game. I feel like we responded well in practice.”

He continued: “I showed a picture when we met on Monday, it’s one of those old-fashioned bear traps. I said every week there’s always a trap, and it’s really important that you as a football program don’t step into it. This week’s trap was a sense of moral victories.”