Andy Kotelnicki evaluates offensive growth, talks 'bear traps'
The Kansas offense operated more smoothly against Oklahoma than some may have anticipated. And that’s been one of the major storylines since the final whistle blew in Lawrence last weekend.
Assistant Andy Kotelnicki believes the repetition in practice is enabling his group to approach games more confidently.
“They’re getting really comfortable in doing all the things that we’re going to ask them to do,” he said. “We want to establish a running game, however, that requires them to put a little stress on (the opponent) in terms of blocking, which they’ve been able to do.”
Moving the chains successfully last week, Kotelnicki is seeing an improved sense of understanding and attention to detail from his offense.
“They’re understanding what to do, they’re getting it,” he said. “They’re capitalizing on the opportunities that are presented to them. Might be a quick screen, or it might be play action, or a drop back, whatever it is.”
Kansas posted 412 yards of total offense this past weekend, marking its best output since Coastal Carolina in Week 2.
But a loss is a loss, and Kotelnicki understands that. He’s focusing on getting his group further in the fourth quarter and finishing the job right.
“We could win by 50 or lose by 50,” Kotelnicki said. “But it’s what we’re going to do on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday before the next game. I feel like we responded well in practice.”
He continued: “I showed a picture when we met on Monday, it’s one of those old-fashioned bear traps. I said every week there’s always a trap, and it’s really important that you as a football program don’t step into it. This week’s trap was a sense of moral victories.”
Luke Grimm, Lawrence Arnold making strides
Wide receivers Luke Grimm and Lawrence Arnold have been making strides midseason for the Jayhawks. The duo combined for 123 yards through the air against Oklahoma.
Kotelnicki shared some thoughts on Grimm returning to the receiving corp after battling a finger injury earlier in the season.
“Luke just had an unbelievable practice,” he said. “He’s out there giving unbelievable effort. He’s making contested catches, he’s turning out on his blocks. He’s catching the ball and tucking it away and all those sorts of things.”
Arnold has also risen as a reliable target this year. Kotelnicki says the redshirt sophomore is on the right track as well.
“(Lawrence’s) ability to make some contested catches,” he said. “The biggest improvement that he’s probably made is eliminating some mental errors, some ‘my bads’, he’s eliminated some of those from his reps.”
He continued: “And we try to explain to guys, that’s not a coincidence. Nobody can be the type of player they want to be without practicing the right way. So, I’m seeing growth. And I’m seeing those guys understand that mentality.”
Building on last week's high notes
There’s plenty of takeaways from last week’s matchup with the Sooners. And Kotelnicki wants to continue stressing the little things that paved the way for that performance.
He’s looking for his group to learn from the situations that arose and what changes can be made to land a different outcome this week.
“Being physical, falling forward,” Kotelnicki said. “You see those things occur, you start the game the right way. What we have to get our guys to understand and do is that when you play those close games, it’s those two, three, four plays that I’ve referenced before we still have to eliminate.”
Kotelnicki’s glad to see some results coming from the work being put in at practice too, however, he wants his group to be focused on the upcoming challenge at Oklahoma State.
“I’m smiling for our guys that they could do that,” Kotelnicki said. “But again, the trap of we’re going to be in a really hostile environment on Saturday now. It’s going to be a dog fight and they’re a tough physical football team on defense and we’re going to have to bring our big-boy pants, for sure.”
Kansas arguably played with more chemistry and sync against the Sooners than any other opponent on the schedule so far.
But Kotelnicki says he didn’t make any stark changes before hitting the field last weekend.
“It’s funny,” he said. “because we play this game close and get a bunch of texts, and I even have people on the staff come and say ‘Oh gosh, Great. Hell of a plan.’ I didn’t do anything different.”
He continued: “I did the same things. I thought a little bit hard about our personnel, which I’ve done before. Credit goes to our guys out there and what they’re doing. It’s probably a combination of us going out and performing at the level we’re capable of, combined with a team overlooking us, quite candidly.”