There is always talk when a team is a heavy favorite early in the season if an offensive coordinator might hold something back from the playbook. In a season where there could be a bigger challenge waiting in the next week would they play a vanilla style and keep a surprise for an upcoming opponent. KU offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is not thinking that way. “You're looking to go out there and execute well the things that you believe your players to execute well,” Kotelnicki said. “It's a balancing act. I had someone ask me before, do you worry about showing things? Do you worry about doing this? As far as we're concerned, we don't save anything. Every game is the most important game, so guns a blazing, if you will.” Missouri State has played Power Five teams close late in the fourth quarter the last two seasons. Kotelnicki is not going to be shy about bringing out everything he has in a deep playbook. “When you ask about the open playbook, yes, 100%,” he said. “Because you have to play to win the game, and we're going to have to play well. It's a good opponent we have coming.”

Playing the first game of the season can be a challenge because it has been nine months since the offense played a live opponent. Kotelnicki said he tries to picture what the team can do well in week one and build a game plan from there. “You want to support and reinforce your thoughts of what you think you're going to be good at, the things that you think you're going to be well at,” he said. “And you go play a game against somebody else because how long has this been? “You hypothesize what you think you're going to be able to execute well, and you never really know that till you start playing games. Now, experience and doing a lot of really good reps in fall camp and spring football certainly can help you form that hypothesis.” The Jayhawks return 10 starters and several others who saw game action in 2022. Quarterback Jalon Daniels is listed atop the depth chart at quarterback. He recently returned to practice after being limited in fall camp. Kotelnicki was asked if the entire playbook will be used with Daniels. “Absolutely, yeah,” he said. “We've talked about it before, and I know in other meetings that we've had here, at least in this football season, one of the advantages of having so many players coming back and returning is that you have, and it's a credit to our players because we do things, and we could adjust and adapt and tweak so easily. And so, yeah, we have access to all of it.”

