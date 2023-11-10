Kansas’ offense showed up in key times in their win over Iowa State as Jason Bean continues to improve the further he gets into his tenure as the starter. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has been happy to see Bean and his receivers gain each other’s trust. He also talked about the impact that play action had against the Cyclones and gave his thoughts on Texas Tech’s defense.

Jason Bean is coming into the Texas Tech game after playing one of his best games against Iowa State. He made some difficult throws, came up clutch on numerous occasions and did not make any major mistakes. He learned from mistakes in previous games. Kotelnicki gave his thoughts on what made Bean able to avoid any costly plays.

“One of the things that Jason does a fantastic job of is he's very coachable and if there's a mistake to be made, he will learn from it," he said.

Along with Bean’s ability to learn from mistakes, the Jayhawks have done a lot of work in practice to make sure that nothing is foreign during the game.

“We're setting up more and more stimulus for him to have to respond to a practice so that when we hopefully get out there on Saturday, it's not anything new to him,” Kotelnicki said.

Combine playing mistake-free football, Bean has given his wide receivers a chance to make a play on numerous occasions.

“It's a great indicator of what reps together look like on Saturdays,” Kotelnicki said. “It's a great indicator of what maturity and experience with one another looks like. You don't need to go in on Saturday or Sunday after and say, ‘hey, listen, throw that up to him.’”

Kotelnicki emphasizes to his skill position players that sometimes it just comes down to if you can win your match up, and Bean has helped recognize that.

“We've said to guys before, the best that we can do is put you in a one on one situation. Can we win?” Kotelnicki said.