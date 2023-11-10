Andy Kotelnicki on Jason Bean, the Texas Tech defense
Kansas’ offense showed up in key times in their win over Iowa State as Jason Bean continues to improve the further he gets into his tenure as the starter. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has been happy to see Bean and his receivers gain each other’s trust. He also talked about the impact that play action had against the Cyclones and gave his thoughts on Texas Tech’s defense.
Bean has made a lot of progress
Jason Bean is coming into the Texas Tech game after playing one of his best games against Iowa State. He made some difficult throws, came up clutch on numerous occasions and did not make any major mistakes. He learned from mistakes in previous games. Kotelnicki gave his thoughts on what made Bean able to avoid any costly plays.
“One of the things that Jason does a fantastic job of is he's very coachable and if there's a mistake to be made, he will learn from it," he said.
Along with Bean’s ability to learn from mistakes, the Jayhawks have done a lot of work in practice to make sure that nothing is foreign during the game.
“We're setting up more and more stimulus for him to have to respond to a practice so that when we hopefully get out there on Saturday, it's not anything new to him,” Kotelnicki said.
Combine playing mistake-free football, Bean has given his wide receivers a chance to make a play on numerous occasions.
“It's a great indicator of what reps together look like on Saturdays,” Kotelnicki said. “It's a great indicator of what maturity and experience with one another looks like. You don't need to go in on Saturday or Sunday after and say, ‘hey, listen, throw that up to him.’”
Kotelnicki emphasizes to his skill position players that sometimes it just comes down to if you can win your match up, and Bean has helped recognize that.
“We've said to guys before, the best that we can do is put you in a one on one situation. Can we win?” Kotelnicki said.
Behind key plays in win over Iowa State
Some of the Jayhawks’ biggest plays came by way of the play action, which Kotelnicki knew would be successful due to Iowa State’s capabilities stopping the run.
“They did a lot of things up front to make sure that we were going to struggle to get yards on the ground,” Kotelnicki said. “I'm real pleased because when you have that kind of defense, the opportunities to call those kind of plays, those play actions, if you know it's going to be one moment and you’ve got to capitalize and credit to our players.”
There was not a bigger moment from Kansas’ offense than Lawrence Arnold’s 80-yard touchdown reception. Iowa State had built up all of the momentum, but Kotelnicki saw something he liked for when they took the field with just a three point lead.
“It was that we had been looking at it for the previous series and never got to it for one reason or another and we got to it there and the kids hit. So it was great. Big time,” Kotelnicki said.
Texas Tech uses a lot of looks on defense
When Kotelnicki described Texas Tech’s defense, he said they would see a lot of different things from them.
“I see some multiplicity,” Kotelnicki said. “I see some good size and length. I see a physical group, a group that plays relentless. They're going to jump in and out of some different fronts and coverages.”
Opponents of the Red Raiders are only converting on third down at a 41% clip, to which Kotelnicki knows that they will need to be focused on first and second down to set up a better chance on third down.
“Been doing a pretty good job for the most part in terms of keeping people in third and longs, doing a good job in some situational football,” Kotelnicki said.
This season marks the second year for Texas Tech under Joey McGuire and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter, and it has been noticeable on film so far.
“That they've been around, they have the same coordinator for another year and they know what they're doing,” Kotelnicki said. “You can see confidence in how they're playing and they're going to come in here swinging.”