Below are a few comments from Kotelnicki's press conference and you see can see everything he said in the video.

Andy Kotelnicki talked about his new contract and staying together with Lance Leipold. Kotelnicki said you can win at Kansas and it is a great place to be.

On practice preparation for the bowl game:

It's been really, really good and refreshing to go back and have a phase, to really go back and focus on fundamental skills with the guys still while slowly spoon-feeding a game plan into getting ready for the bowl game. But it's good, I think we're working pretty hard to make sure it stays enjoyable, that it's simultaneously learning to continue to be around each other, enjoy being around each other. It's the Holidays, right? After about one or two days, when the whole family's there, how long does it take before someone gets in a fight over a game of Risk or Monopoly?

So, we're doing a good job of keeping things fun and light and focused on development. For guys, especially, we could benefit some more reps. But again, here we are. You're coming up on National Signing Day. Of course, we've been balancing the schedules of recruiting and game planning and preparing our team. And then, you look, how many days till Christmas? What is it, seven?

So, it's right there. We're a week away and then you're like, man, we're getting on the plane and heading down there. So, it feels close, but it's not that close yet. But definitely, there's a sense of urgency to making sure we know what we're doing, we're playing down there, is changing.





On negotiations Leipold had and Kotelnicki’s new contract:

We have a great relationship coach and I. Obviously he keeps you abreast of some things and obviously some details he won't share that's with his family and stuff like that. But he would keep me abreast and we've been together for a long time. Very fortunate that he wants to stay together. And credit to him, our chancellor and our athletic director for making it happen. And so I'm very fortunate and blessed to be here for as long as I will be now. And it's exciting. And I think what it illustrates and what I hope people see is that this place so desperately needed some consistency. And for an administration and a coach to recognize that and basically value me being around enough to do that for as long as we can or should indicate how everyone believes about this program right now and where it's going. I mean this is a great place.

People know that and it's been starving for competent football for over a dozen years and now that they have it. You can just see what's this capable of here? And I saw it, I observed it. And so to be a part of it long term to be a part of the consistency that we've been preaching since we've arrived and amongst the staff and you look at the other guys in the offensive room and with Coach Leopold I'm pretty fortunate. So I don't know if that answers your question. But I'm pretty fired up to be here.





What was the selling point to stay at KU long-term:

Well this is a fantastic university and this community's awesome. So start there. From a personal standpoint, from my family and me, it's easy. This is a great place to be. But then you look at the trajectory of our football program and where we can go, it has brought me a lot of joy to be a part of rebuilding things. And I'm sure Coach Leipold has said the same thing so professionally to know that whatever your goals are, you can get those all done here while turning a program around, which we're doing and we're taking the steps necessary to do that is super, super rewarding. Very rewarding.