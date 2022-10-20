Here are some comments from offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki as they get ready for Baylor. You can watch everything he had to say in the video below.

Really, really consistent defense. Very fundamentally sound. When you watch them play, they have the ability to be really multiple, but you can tell that they have an identity and they're like, this is what we're doing and this is how we're going to play football.

They are very fundamentally sound and they execute at a high level. I think when you watch them personnel wise, you see a defensive line that's pretty good at being disruptive and allowing their linebackers to run around and make plays along with their secondary.

If you see a group, I think a linebacker core who has a lot of experience, their box does. They have some experience, but a linebacker core that they're missing a lot of tackles and then you have a secondary that's not giving up a lot of big plays down the field.

Like I said, they do a good job of playing within their structure and framework and you don't look at their tape and see blown coverages almost never. Which is a credit to them and how they do their stuff.



