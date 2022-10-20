Andy Kotelnicki on preparing for Baylor, wide receivers impressing
Here are some comments from offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki as they get ready for Baylor. You can watch everything he had to say in the video below.
What have you seen from Baylor watching film?
Really, really consistent defense. Very fundamentally sound. When you watch them play, they have the ability to be really multiple, but you can tell that they have an identity and they're like, this is what we're doing and this is how we're going to play football.
They are very fundamentally sound and they execute at a high level. I think when you watch them personnel wise, you see a defensive line that's pretty good at being disruptive and allowing their linebackers to run around and make plays along with their secondary.
If you see a group, I think a linebacker core who has a lot of experience, their box does. They have some experience, but a linebacker core that they're missing a lot of tackles and then you have a secondary that's not giving up a lot of big plays down the field.
Like I said, they do a good job of playing within their structure and framework and you don't look at their tape and see blown coverages almost never. Which is a credit to them and how they do their stuff.
With Bean getting the main reps for another week does that help him?
I think the way that we go about our business and the way we say it, nobody can be the kind of player they want to be without practicing. The more reps that guy gets in practice, the better he's going to be. We said all along, we've got a lot ton of faith in him and the confidence in him and what he's doing and you can see that week after week and knowing he's playing his strengths, green and growing is always.
What has impressed you the most about the wide receivers?
When you look at that group, and I have been saying it for a while, I think since spring, they were going to surprise people when their numbers getting called. They're showing up. When you look at LJ last game, targets, making contested catches, you see that with Quentin and Luke and there's a lot of them. I could list all of them out because they've all had their moments when their numbers getting called. They're showing up and they're executing.
The reason they're out there doing it in games is because they've been able to show it in practice. Nothing that I would say that is special or unique about it other than they have a really good growth mindset about it and they're still handling the things that we're doing to put stress on a defense, getting lined up and the different formations and motions and personnel groupings that takes some preparation on their part and they're doing a good job of that.