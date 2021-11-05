Andy Kotelnicki on Sunflower Showdown, November time frame

Prepping for Saturday’s Sunflower Showdown, Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki will be experiencing the in-state rivalry for the first time. The assistant has been working this week to get his offense back on track after a rough performance on the road at Oklahoma State last week. The Jayhawks’ especially struggled on the ground, posting just 99 rushing yards against the Cowboys. “It’ll come back to being physical,” he said. “And kind of what I would say, a piercing mentality about really coming off the ball and trying to reestablish your place at the line of scrimmage.” He continued: “We need to do a good job with the things we’re game-planning for the quarterback run game, how that compliment carries for the running back and the (halfback) in the backfield there. We need to get that going because that allows us to stay on the field.”

Kotelnicki believes playing physical is a must against Kansas State

Offensive lessons and Jason Bean

Kotelnicki has also been shifting his attention to his starting quarterback, Jason Bean, who sat out during the second half against Oklahoma State after throwing for just 10 yards and 2 interceptions heading into the locker room. “(Bean has) some intention in his preparation and desire to improve,” he said. “And that’s not exclusive to him. I think all of our guys are acting that way. That’s probably the most positive thing about this whole thing right now is that I feel like we’re correctly responding during the week. Guys want to get better.” He says Bean is learning some tough lessons but also would like his surrounding support system to grow from these challenges as well. “He’s learning the why’s and the what-if’s, and we need him to bounce back,” he said. “That’s the best way to say it. Certainly, the issues that we had on offense aren’t exclusive to the quarterback position, we’ve got to get better all-around at all positions and coaches. (Bean) responded the way we’d want him to.”

Combatting Felix Anudike-Uzomah and K-State’s defense

Facing one of the Big 12’s top-5 defenses, Kotelnicki has been scouting out one particular defensive end, Felix Anudike-Uzomah. The sophomore Wildcat has placed consistent pressure on the pocket this season and will challenge Kansas’ ability to protect the quarterback this weekend. “(Felix’s) got a lot of twitch,” Kotelnicki said. “And he plays pretty technically well. You can see that he enjoys rushing the passer. That’s his forte and that’s what he wants to be able to do, but in this league, there’s a lot of really good defensive ends. He’s another one on that list of guys that every week, you better make sure you have an understanding of where he is and what he does and the kind of motor he plays with.” Despite struggling last week, Kansas continues to be one of the best pass protection teams in the country. They rank No. 13 nationally and second in the Big 12 in the fewest sacks allowed. Kotelnicki is expecting KSU to continue mounting pressure upfront. He says their approach has been modeled around creating a hectic environment for quarterbacks. “They’re going to want to pressure the quarterback,” he said. “They have that about their schemes, you can see they have a blitz package, they have an exotic pressure package that they want to be able to run, but fundamentally they’re going to look at whatever they need to do to either create turnovers or minimize explosive plays, which is a credit to them, they do limit explosive plays pretty well.”

Getting ready to play November football

As Kansas opens up the month of November, Kotelnicki has been preaching the importance of growth to his group. A matchup with in-state rival KSU is another benchmark for him to evaluate this offensive situation a little deeper. “I said to the guys this week, I equated it to riding a bike,” he said. “Inevitably, at some point, you get going on that bike, and then maybe you get a little momentum going and take a bunch of pedals, you’re smiling. And then you fall off, and it hurts like hell, but the best thing you can do is get up and get back on the bike. Otherwise, you’re never going to get back on.” Kotelnicki has talked with Lance Leipold about the team’s direction too. “We talked about this program and we want to be the kind of program that we want to be,” he said. “We’ve got to learn how to prepare and practice and play and execute in the month of November. We want to be at the point where we’re playing meaningful games this month, which we certainly are right now this week. If you want to play and play well in December, you’ve got to learn how to go out and execute in November. That’s kind of our focus.”

Learning about the rivalry