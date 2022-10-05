We talked to Jalon earlier about what he saw and looking over that film and he was pretty critical of himself today and also on Saturday.

Well, I appreciate that he is critical of himself, and I think that if you ask a lot of our players and our coaches, I think we would all be critical of wanting to be better, which is good. And that's kind of what you want in your guys and when you can, like you said, we've been at games where we didn't punt this year and we had the same approach, said: ‘Hey, we're what have we got to do better? What are we going to improve on?’

And so it's more about staying out of, maybe some predictable situations that occurred. What do we do in executing on first and second down? How, what do we need to get better at? Where do we make mistakes? And those are things that happen after every week. But I think when you have a little hiccup like that on one side of the ball, sometimes you can be a little bit rude, awakening, you know what I mean?

What were some of the things that led to being in second and third and long?

Well probably some errors, you know what I mean? Things that back you up. We had to make some more second and long, first and long calls that we had all year long. You have that and then you look at the number of possessions that were actually in that game and all those things are compounded. When you play a low possession game, mistakes and things that you're doing well, like explosive plays are magnified greatly. And so that was a pretty low possession game. And we've had that the last couple of weeks and that's okay. That's the way it is. But so, when you make a mistake, it was magnified, whatever the mistake might be. It could be a penalty, could be an error, and a blocking assignment could be an errand pass, could be a bad play call. Whatever it is that becomes magnified because you're only going to get nine first downs in the game to be able to call a play. So you better make them count.

How does losing Daniel Hishaw play a factor?

Well we've talked before in this room about what happens when you lose a player right? It really stinks for Daniel, obviously, right? That's a tough deal. But we had talked before the season about the depth that we've had a lot of positions as well. And so regardless of however a player's unavailable, we have to have the next man up mentality.

And we feel like we've been able to be diverse enough with the personnel groupings and utilizing them and being balanced in the ways that we're utilizing all those positions that we feel like we'll be okay. I do. I'm excited for what that room will continue to do. And I hate saying things like that because it makes it seem like you're not sensitive to what Daniel's going through and I am. So, you don't want to say those things to slight him in what he has done for this program so, but I'm excited for the running back. They had a really good week of practice. It's been three days, but I'm excited for what they're going to do.