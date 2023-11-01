Here are a few comments from Kotelnicki and you can his entire press conference below:





You are going up against the 3-3-5 once again, what have you learned from past experiences...

Well, these are the originators (Iowa State), he team that we're playing here. I say that I guess they're the first people to bring it into the league. They do a good job, they know exactly what they're doing, they know their system. They're going to make you have to win the game.

They're not going to put themselves in bad situations. Okay. I think their players are very disciplined. They play within the scheme very well and through the years as you continue to go against it, they've consistently been one of the top defenses since we've been in the league and that's still true today.

We'll have our hands full as we go down there. Our players are familiar with the scheme and everything like that, so I feel good about our ability to execute against it, but it's a good defense.





Last year Iowa State held you to 220 yards when Jalon Daniels was playing well. What is it that makes them good every season on defense...





Well, the same things that anyone does to play good defense play really hard, stay within the limitations of their players, have a sound scheme right and try to create turnovers. That's what they've been able to do for a long time. So we have to be able to combat that physically as we're going to move forward with the things that we try to do on offense, for sure.

But they do a good job like we've talked about before here. They've been doing what they're doing for a while. They know exactly the kind of personnel that they have and how to help them or protect them or utilize them right the right way, depending on for years past or they've always had a really elite pass rusher that comes up and you have to consider all the time when you're in passing situations to account for them.





What did you think of Jason Bean being able to forget about his earlier mistakes and lead you on the final drive...

When you talk about him specifically, to go through a couple of failures in that game, but then still to be able to respond the way it was and put us in a situation, you're going to win the game, speaks volume to his development and how far he's come.

I'm really proud of him and how he was able to and the rest of the guys, too, and how they were able to say every time that were getting the ball, okay, here we go. We've got to go down. We've got to respond. And that's the expectation, and they know it. They know exactly what they have to do.



