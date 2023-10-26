After the bye week, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki got to fine tune some things ahead of the big game. Kotelnicki gave his thoughts on playing Oklahoma, being balanced and preparing for the weather conditions.

Bye Week at a glance

Bye weeks usually are the best time for teams to do some self-scouting and get valuable reps for players that may not normally be getting them during game weeks. “You want to make sure that people who maybe weren't taking as many reps are now getting more reps,” Kotelnicki said. “You want to spend some time doing some self scout, evaluating maybe any tendencies or things that you're doing well or things that you need to do better, and then you introduce your upcoming opponent” The self-scout is not limited to the coaching staff. Kotelnicki asked his players to take a look at themselves on film to see if they could pick anything up on while watching their own tape. “We challenged our individual players to do some self-discovery, and so we made a cut up for every one of them to watch every one of their plays that they played, and they reflected back and say, ‘here are the things I'm doing well, here are the things I got to continue to do better,’” Kotelnicki said. The coaching staff learned a lot during the self-scout, but the biggest thing for them will be to continue to be who they are. “It's always a combination of things,” Kotelnicki said. For us, it will fundamentally just come down to let's make sure we're continuing the things that we're doing well by doing them even more consistently.”



Kotelnicki said the offense has to stay balanced

Preparing for Oklahoma

The Sooners come into the match up with a much bigger emphasis on on the defensive side of the ball now that they have started year two of the Brent Venables era. They currently rank No.13 in the nation as they have gotten more used to their schemes. “You can see that they're understanding what they're doing defensively a lot better, for sure, with their diversity and that they've identified who they want to be as a team schematically and how they want to play and that they've been preaching and emphasize that,” Kotelnicki said. A lot of teams have to be prepared for multiple schemes when they go against against Kansas’ offense and the amount of different ways that they can attack. Kotelnicki thinks that Oklahoma’s defense is very similar in that way. “They're very diverse,” Kotelnicki said. “The best way I would say it is that they're defensively, a version of us offensively. So you have two really multiple groups going against each other, which would be fun from a personnel standpoint.”

Jayhawks have to stay balanced on offense

The Jayhawks followed up their 399 yard rushing performance against UCF with 410 yards passing against Oklahoma State. It is clear that the offense can move the ball in a variety of ways and Kotelnicki would like to see the best of both worlds. “For us to be able to go out there and throw for how many yards he did… we have balance,” Kotelnicki said. “We have the ability to exploit teams where they're giving us opportunity.” The strength the Kansas offense has with their versatility is that they can attack in a lot of different ways. They’ve had 12 different players score touchdowns this year, and can spread the ball around with ease. Even though the Jayhawks struggled to run the ball against the Cowboys, there is not one thing that the struggles can be attributed to. "To sit there and point at one thing, it's hard to do that and say, hey, it was just because we didn't block well, or we didn't run well, or we had a bad play call,” Kotelnicki said. “It's probably a combination of all those things in a given moment.”

