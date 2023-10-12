With Jalon Daniels out and Jason Bean in, that means that true freshman quarterback Cole Ballard is set to come in should something happen to Bean. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki expressed his confidence in Ballard, gave his outlook on Oklahoma State and praised his running backs for their performance against UCF.



Cole Ballard ready if needed

Coaches were impressed with Ballard’s move up the depth chart throughout fall camp as he ended up winning the battle behind Jalon Daniels and Bean. What has impressed Kotelnicki the most is that Ballard has kept up his improvement as the season has gone on, which does not always happen with true freshmen. “There's usually a little dip or a plateau that occurs for most players mentally, physically, as you get into September and October and credit to Cole, he's been able to continue to elevate and rise and step up every week,” Kotelnicki said. Kotelnicki recognizes that these struggles are not easy for true freshmen. They spend the summer training and eating like they never have and start feeling bigger, faster and stronger, but then hardly ever see the field. “It's hard to go through,” Kotelnicki said. “And so how you respond to that is what really allows people to put themselves in a position when, like him, he gets a moment, he'll be ready. He's responded the right way.”



Kotelnicki has confidence in Cole Ballard if his number is called

Oklahoma State's defense

The Cowboys are coming into the game against Kansas after their best performance of the year against Kansas. They play a 3-3-5 defense, which Kotelnicki has been impressed with how much they’ve improved on it as the season has gone on. “They're getting better every week defensively with what they're doing. Schematically. And so we'll have our hands full," he said. What the Cowboys are running is different from normal, more teams are starting to use it in the Big 12. The Jayhawks spent plenty of time with it in the offseason. “Because the number of teams that do this schematically, we prepare for it all year round now,” Kotelnicki said. “And what we do and we make sure we work those combinations, we make sure we identify who those players are. They know the third safety, they know the coverage terms.” Kotelnicki is most impressed with the fact that Oklahoma State has committed to the 3-3-5, and now that it is starting to pay off, they look dangerous. “There's a reason people do it and accredit to what they're doing defensively,” Kotelnicki said. “You can see that they're growing every week and getting better every week with what they're doing.”



Kotelnicki impressed with the running backs