Andy Kotelnicki talks bye week clean-up, young potential
Last week’s landslide loss in Ames proves there’s a lot left unchecked on Andy Kotelnicki’s to-do list.
Kansas’ stamina was heavily challenged against the Cyclones, limiting the Jayhawks' ability to capitalize offensively through four quarters.
The Iowa State wake-up call has Kotelnicki going back to the drawing board during the break before Texas Tech rolls into town on homecoming.
“You kind of look at the bye week and you can approach it a bunch of different ways,” he said. “We’re going to really go back and refocus on fundamentals of the game: the blocking, the catching, the start and the finish.’”
He continued: “Then we're going to spend some time to go back and start to install some things that we haven't got to yet offensively. We get a jump start on our next opponent too. So, you get to spend a couple extra reps doing it. But it is nice to not have to worry about the stress of preparing for a game that's coming up.”
Kotelnicki believes eliminating mistakes comes with increased repetition in practice. He’s aiming to set the learning curve at practice, and those in-game mistakes will be vital to making implement those corrections.
“You look at the turnovers, those are the mistakes that you want to clean up,” he said.
“Look at the interception we threw in the red zone. I said to myself, ‘What did we do in practice that week to practice that situation?’ I think that's part of our growth mindset here. That's part of us being committed to the process. It's easy to point fingers. It's easy to blame. It's easy to complain. It's easy to defend what you're doing, but if you're truly trying to get better every day, you sit there and evaluate ‘What am I doing as a coach and the teacher?’”
Kotelnicki says progress doesn't always show up in the win column
With progress not showing up on the scoreboard, it’s still being found behind the scenes, according to Kotelnicki. He says wins aren’t central to making real progress and they’re not a part of this staff’s approach.
“Progress can be really hard to measure,” Kotelnicki said. “It's really easy to sit there and just look at a win or a loss or a score. You can measure progress in a lot of ways other than results. When you look around our building, we talk about the culture here. Winning’s not one of those things. Winning's going to be a byproduct of how we do stuff.”
Kotelnicki knows the outcomes have been less than desired for his year on the job. And he’s aware of how fast games can roll away from this team right now.
The bye week gives him a chance to regain some footing on the practice field and address some possible solutions to improve his group’s endurance before squaring up with the Red Raiders.
“Even when you lose by a lot or win by a lot, it still boils down to a handful of snaps in a game,” Kotelnicki said. “And that seems not right, it is. There's just a handful of snaps that it comes down to and everything kind of snowballs, and next thing you know, you're down.”
Two young weapons in Trevor Wilson and Devin Neal
While the Jayhawks haven’t produced enough to stay relatively competitive, there’s still some talent to be seen on the ground and through the air.
Between sophomore receiver Trevor Wilson and true freshman running back Devin Neal, the pair has racked up 500+ yards of total offense in five games.
Kotelnicki touched on Wilson’s capacity in the receiver slot and how he’s becoming quarterback Jason Bean’s go-to target so far this season.
“He's got some juice when he runs,” he said. “When you have that, you want to let that open and run down the field. You saw his ability to accelerate a little bit when he caught that bubble screen.”
He continued: “When you recruit fast guys, you want them to go play fast and he's starting to grow and he's starting to mature as well. He still has his best football yet to play.”
Sharing similar comments about Devin Neal, Kotelnicki wants to see the true freshman continue taking the right steps.
He’s been impressed with how well Neal’s taken to the staff’s direction and believes there’s a good amount of room for him to grow within this offense.
“Start thinking about a young man as a true freshman,” Kotelnicki said. “You can see every game that's he’s taken a step forward and that's really what you would expect to see. But he's really embraced being coached, he's a super coachable young man. He understands there's plenty of room for growth.”