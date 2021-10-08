Andy Kotelnicki talks bye week clean-up, young potential

Last week’s landslide loss in Ames proves there’s a lot left unchecked on Andy Kotelnicki’s to-do list.

Kansas’ stamina was heavily challenged against the Cyclones, limiting the Jayhawks' ability to capitalize offensively through four quarters.

The Iowa State wake-up call has Kotelnicki going back to the drawing board during the break before Texas Tech rolls into town on homecoming.

“You kind of look at the bye week and you can approach it a bunch of different ways,” he said. “We’re going to really go back and refocus on fundamentals of the game: the blocking, the catching, the start and the finish.’”

He continued: “Then we're going to spend some time to go back and start to install some things that we haven't got to yet offensively. We get a jump start on our next opponent too. So, you get to spend a couple extra reps doing it. But it is nice to not have to worry about the stress of preparing for a game that's coming up.”

Kotelnicki believes eliminating mistakes comes with increased repetition in practice. He’s aiming to set the learning curve at practice, and those in-game mistakes will be vital to making implement those corrections.

“You look at the turnovers, those are the mistakes that you want to clean up,” he said.

“Look at the interception we threw in the red zone. I said to myself, ‘What did we do in practice that week to practice that situation?’ I think that's part of our growth mindset here. That's part of us being committed to the process. It's easy to point fingers. It's easy to blame. It's easy to complain. It's easy to defend what you're doing, but if you're truly trying to get better every day, you sit there and evaluate ‘What am I doing as a coach and the teacher?’”